Province, Vancouver, PavCo provide updated costs for FIFA World Cup 26

CANADA, June 24 - With less than one year to go before Vancouver welcomes the FIFA World Cup 26, the Province, City of Vancouver and BC Pavilion Corporation (PavCo) have released updated estimates on costs and revenues.

“Hosting FIFA World Cup 26 is an extraordinary opportunity to showcase our province to the world, and we are determined to do it in a way that reflects who we are and what we value,” said Spencer Chandra Herbert, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Working with Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil Waututh peoples helps us deliver an even better FIFA World Cup reflective of where we are, and who we are.”

The economic benefits of hosting seven matches are estimated by the Province to include more than one million additional out-of-province visitors between 2026 and 2031, generating more than $1 billion in additional visitor spending. Over this same period, more than 18,000 jobs could be generated. Tourism is one of B.C.’s biggest industries and the FIFA World Cup 26 is a premier opportunity to promote B.C. on the world stage. Studies show that first-time visitors to B.C. are likely to return four times during their lifetime.

“The City of Vancouver’s direct costs, including security, transportation, the FIFA Fan Festival and upcoming milestones remain on track, with no major changes from 2024’s budget projections,” said Ken Sim, mayor of Vancouver. “With less than a year to go until the world’s biggest sporting event arrives in Vancouver, we’re working hard to deliver a safe, memorable experience for residents, fans and visitors. We remain committed to managing costs responsibly while maximizing the long-term benefits for our community.”

Walt Judas, CEO, Tourism Industry Association of BC, said: “We’re gearing up to leverage the opportunities for B.C.’s tourism sector. “Welcoming fans and visitors from around the globe before, during and after the tournament means real benefits for local tourism businesses and the skilled professionals who power our vibrant industry. We’re looking forward to showcasing unforgettable B.C. experiences and inspiring visitors to keep returning.”

FIFA’s own economic impact assessment covers the period June 2023 to August 2026 and estimates that preparing for and hosting the tournament could contribute $1.7 billion in economic benefits for B.C. That includes a $980-million increase to GDP and $610 million in labour income.

“FIFA World Cup 26 is more than a series of matches. It’s a catalyst for economic activity, international visibility, and community pride. Hosting seven games will energize our downtown core, including hotels, restaurants, venues, and surrounding neighbourhoods, and will build on Vancouver’s growing $9.6 billion annual visitor economy, which currently supports more than 63,000 jobs,” said Royce Chwin, president and CEO, Destination Vancouver. “It’s a strong vote of confidence in our city’s ability to deliver world-class experiences with real, lasting benefits for local businesses and communities.”

The Province is committed to maximizing the social and economic impacts of these matches and will work to ensure people throughout the province share the benefits.

The FIFA World Cup highlights and accelerates provincial priorities, including building a sustainable, clean economy, strengthening relationships with Indigenous communities and advancing reconciliation. Through collaboration among the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, the Province and the City of Vancouver, there is a shared commitment to work together to deliver these matches.

“FIFA World Cup 26 provides an incredible opportunity for us at Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) to share our culture, our teachings, and our history with the world,” said Sxwíxwtn Wilson Williams, spokesperson, Squamish First Nation. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to our Territory next year to enjoy the tournament, and to working with all our partners to make FIFA World Cup 26 the best the globe has ever seen!”

Chief Jen Thomas, səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation), said: “Our səlilwətaɬ community (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) believes strongly in the power of sport and how it can inspire our people today and our next seven generations. We are proud to work hand-in-hand with our partners to co-create and deliver an incredible tournament with a lasting legacy that benefits everyone.”

The Province estimates the updated net core provincial cost of hosting seven FIFA World Cup 26 matches to be within a planning range of $85 million to $145 million, which is similar to the range estimated last year. This does not consider potential additional provincial tax revenues as identified in the Province’s estimates of economic impact benefits.

“Hosting the FIFA World Cup 26 in Vancouver is huge for British Columbia and Canada,” said Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), Government of Canada. “Sport brings us together like nothing else, and this world-class event will showcase British Columbia’s hospitality, culture and gorgeous landscapes. The FIFA World Cup 26 is about more than football: local businesses, workers, and communities across the province will all benefit from this exciting hosting opportunity. Canada is thrilled to welcome the world in 2026!”

Renovations and upgrades at the Killarney Park training site are underway and the city is advancing its planning for the FIFA Fan Festival and other activities. Renovations and upgrades to BC Place also continue. These improvements will make the stadium more accessible and help it remain modern and competitive so it can continue to attract and host the world’s best sports, music and events.

