Gentic Co-Founder Matt Galvin Honored Among Top 20 Legal Innovators of the Past Two Decades by Financial Times

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gentic Global Advisors is proud to announce that its Co-Founder, Matt Galvin, has been named one of the Top 20 Legal Intrapreneurs of the last two decades by the Financial Times Innovative Lawyers programme (FTIL). This prestigious recognition was presented at the FTIL 20th Anniversary Global Summit and Gala, held June 24, 2025 at The Peninsula Hotel in London.

Matt was honored as part of FTIL’s retrospective celebration recognizing legal professionals worldwide who have consistently driven innovation, impact, and transformation in the legal field since the programme’s inception in 2006. Out of nearly 1,000 past FTIL honorees reviewed, Matt was selected for his pioneering work integrating data analytics, technology, and behavioral science into ethics and compliance programs across sectors.

“This is a tremendous honor,” said Galvin. “FTIL has long been a global benchmark for legal innovation, and to be recognized among this group of change-makers is deeply meaningful. I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue pushing the boundaries of what modern legal, compliance, and governance systems can achieve—especially in the age of AI.”

In addition to receiving this recognition, Matt was invited to speak on stage at the summit during the panel titled “Outside-In Innovation,” a forward-looking discussion on the next wave of disruption in the legal industry—from evolving law company models to the transformative potential of AI, data strategies, and emerging technologies.

With a career that spans service at the U.S. Department of Justice and as Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer at AB InBev—where he launched the acclaimed BrewRIGHT analytics platform—Matt has helped shape enforcement policy and technological standards at the intersection of law and innovation. Today, he advises governments, boards, and multinationals through his leadership roles at Gentic Global Advisors and Transforming Legal.

“This recognition validates the mission behind Gentic—to help clients turn complexity into clarity and risk into opportunity by aligning people, process, and technology,” said Carl Hahn, Co-Founder of Gentic. “Matt’s work exemplifies the kind of agentic leadership the legal field needs as we navigate a rapidly evolving digital era.”

The Financial Times special report and full list of honorees will be published on June 25, 2025.

About Gentic Global Advisors

Gentic Global Advisors is a boutique legal and emerging technology advisory firm based in Washington, D.C. We help organizations navigate legal risk, compliance, and governance through innovative, analytics-powered solutions. Our founding team brings decades of experience in global investigations, AI governance, and strategic advisory for companies operating in high-risk, high-stakes environments.

About Transforming Legal

Transforming Legal is a global transformation boutique specializing in compliance modernization, legal technology integration, and operational excellence. Headquartered in Europe with reach across the U.S., Asia, and Latin America, Transforming Legal helps organizations manage risk, accelerate innovation, and transform legal operations for the future.

