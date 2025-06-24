Governor Signs 2025 Korean War Remembrance Day Proclamation June 24, 2025 TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual Korean War Remembrance Day Proclamation, commemorating the start of the Korean War in 1950. More than 45,000 Korean War Veterans currently reside in the Sunshine State.

