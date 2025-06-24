California awards over $15 million to apprenticeship programs connecting youth to high-paying jobs

“Apprenticeship funding is about scaling real, on-the-ground solutions. These grants are helping community organizations, labor unions, and employers launch new opportunities, provide stipends during training, and offer direct support to young people who need a foot in the door. The Governor’s focus on practical, targeted investment is opening career opportunities where they’re needed most.” Stewart Knox, Secretary of Labor & Workforce Development

Opportunity youth are those aged 16 to 24, who may be young parents, former foster youth, people with disabilities, young people who face educational achievement gaps, attend schools in communities struggling with high poverty, or are fully disconnected from the education system.



Paid training in high-demand jobs

California has expanded apprenticeship opportunities for young people and continues to boost training programs for firefighters, paramedics and other health and safety careers, as well as new opportunities that do not require a traditional education or a four-year degree.

California began offering COYA grants in 2024. During the first round, $31 million in funding supported 51 projects across various in-demand sectors. COYA second round recipients will help pair youth in strong employment sectors including:

🎥 Behind-the-scenes union jobs in the entertainment industry through Hollywood Cinema Production Resources with a focus on populations historically excluded from these opportunities, and jobs including lighting, set dressing, editing, stagehand and more.

🚒 Entry-level firefighter positions through San Diego Miramar College Pre-Apprenticeship Fire Academy in partnership with the California Firefighter Joint Apprenticeship Committee will prepare opportunity youth with the skills and competencies needed for entry-level positions and placement on the Statewide Eligibility List for over 170 fire departments in California, with hands-on training to 100 participants in simulated lab experiences meeting all State Fire Training Fire Fighter 1 Fire Academy requirements.

👨🏽‍🍳 Hospitality industry professionals through the Hospitality Training Academy (HTA) is a registered apprenticeship program in California that aims to place opportunity youth in Los Angeles County on a strong career path within the thriving local hospitality industry. The program will provide participants with comprehensive training and placement with UNITE HERE Local 11 employer partners in positions covered by collective bargaining agreements that include family-sustaining wages, benefits, and pensions.

🏫 Education paraprofessionals through the Tulare County Office of Education, creating a pipeline for careers in education with a COYA planning grant using an approach that combines shorter, related apprenticeships to create a clear career pathway to becoming K-12 teachers.

Click here to see a full list of recipients.

“Watching community organizations unite to support opportunity youth through apprenticeships has been truly inspiring,” said DAS Chief Adele Burnes. “DAS remains committed to expanding access and guiding these participants toward long-term, meaningful careers.”

The funding will help organizations build and develop apprenticeship programs, including curriculum design and program launch. The grants will also provide youth with stipends, allowing them to earn and learn, and offer supportive services to help them succeed and move forward to high-paying jobs.

How we got here

Since 2019, California has served 215,393 registered apprentices, solidifying its position as the nation’s leader in apprenticeship programs. Part of Governor Newsom’s Master Plan for Career Education is devoted to expanding youth apprenticeships by enhancing career pathways in high school, strengthening workforce training for young people, and bolstering regional partnerships in communities. It also addresses removing barriers for opportunity youth seeking ways to gain skills before having obtained a college degree. The Governor has a goal to serve 500,000 apprentices by 2029.