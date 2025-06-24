$13.7 Million Investment in Hudson Valley Highways

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work has begun on a pair of infrastructure projects that will improve travel along two vital highways in the Hudson Valley. The two projects represent a $13.7 million investment that will resurface key stretches of State Route 17 in Orange County and State Route 52 in Putnam County, enhancing the resiliency of both roadways and creating a more comfortable experience for travelers. Both projects are expected to be completed this fall and are part of Governor Hochul’s unwavering commitment to build back New York State’s infrastructure to connect communities, grow our economy and improve quality of life.

“We are putting the pedal to the metal in our drive to give New Yorkers the modern and dependable transportation network they deserve,” Governor Hochul said. “Hudson Valley travelers know all too well the difference that quality roads can make in their daily lives and these two projects will help restore two of the region’s key roadways, providing smoother commutes and fewer hassles.”

The work includes a $9.7 million project that will resurface a five-mile stretch of State Route 17 between State Route 302 and the Sullivan County line in the Town of Wallkill, Orange County. State Route 17 provides a critical connection between the lower Hudson Valley and the many commercial and recreational destinations in the Southern Tier and the Catskills.

Additionally, a $4 million project will resurface a three-mile stretch of State Route 52, between State Route 311 and the Dutchess County line in the Town of Kent, Putnam County. The roadway provides an important connection to Interstate 84 for local residents and businesses.

Both projects feature milling and resurfacing of the existing pavement with a warm-mix fiber-reinforced asphalt overlay that’s longer-lasting, more durable and minimizes cracking. Grooved inlaid striping with reflective epoxy paint will also be added to increase the visibility of pavement markings during storms. Additionally, traffic signals will be upgraded, drainage improvements will be included, and curb ramps, where present, will be made compliant with current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidance.

In order to minimize impacts to the traveling public, most work will be conducted during nighttime hours with single lane closures during paving operations.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “In projects big and small, from Buffalo to Montauk, New York State is making unprecedented progress toward building a 21st century transportation network that brings people together and provides new opportunities for economic growth and prosperity. These two projects in the Hudson Valley will improve travel on two of the region’s most important highways, making it easier for people and goods to get where they need to go safely and efficiently.”

State Senator Peter Harckham said, “This important repair and updating of Route 52 from Route 311 to the Dutchess County line, a well-traveled stretch of roadway, will significantly improve safety, reduce vehicle wear and tear, and support local economic activity. By enhancing a key transportation corridor in our region with a newly conditioned and paved surface, we will ensure the viability of this vital economic lifeline through Putnam County.”

Assemblymember Paula Kay said, “This stretch of highway has long been in need of transformative change. This project will not only save local commuters time and money but also improve safety for everyone on the road. We’ll undoubtedly see more travelers experiencing the beauty of our upstate communities and supporting our parks and local businesses. I’m thrilled that Governor Hochul shares my vision for strengthening upstate infrastructure, and I look forward to the lasting benefits this investment will bring for years to come.”

Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne said, “This investment will ensure safer and more resilient roadways for our residents and visitors. I personally presented before the Legislature’s Joint Budget Hearing on Transportation the past two years, where we highlighted numerous needs, including Route 52 as it is one of the county’s most traversed roadways. I thank all our partners in the State government for following through to get this done. I know it means a lot to our residents. This project will help us to build stronger communities and foster economic growth.”

