UNITAR Prosperity Alliance Shenzhen (Greater Bay Area) Holds Inaugural Meeting

24 June 2025, Shenzhen, China – UNITAR Prosperity Alliance Shenzhen (Greater Bay Area [GBA]) held its inaugural meeting to begin its work in deepening international cooperation and advancing sustainable innovation. It follows the signing of the letter of agreement between UNITAR and Prosperity Alliance Shenzhen (GBA) on 11 April 2025. The inaugural meeting focused on aligning the Alliance’s mission, vision, core objectives and strategic workplan with UNITAR’s mandate.

In the meeting, Mr. Dong Haitao, Director of the Prosperity Alliance Shenzhen (GBA) Working Committee, underscored the centre’s commitment to building an integrated government–enterprise–academia innovation platform to support high-quality regional development. “We aim to amplify Shenzhen’s pioneering experience to the world, especially in using AI to empower rural revitalization and bridge the digital divide”, he said.

UNITAR complimented Shenzhen’s leadership in sustainable development and AI innovation.