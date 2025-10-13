NAVIGO, GIOYA and UNITAR Join Forces for an Executive Programme on Sustainability and Management in the Maritime Sector

NAVIGO, currently the largest network of leisure boating companies in Tuscany and one of the leading networks in Europe, serves as a reference point for both member and non-member businesses, institutions, and industry associations. Its mission is to foster innovation, training, and sustainable growth within the marine industry.

NAVIGO has always placed strong emphasis on training. This new programme continues a journey of more than a decade, from ISYL to specialised skills development, reflecting our enduring commitment to human capital and our close collaboration with industry partners.

- Katia Balducci, President of NAVIGO.

GIOYA Higher Education Institution brings its unique approach as a learning business club for leaders, providing flexible accredited university programmes, immersive executive experiences, and access to a prestigious global network across luxury, diplomacy, entrepreneurship, and sport leadership. By combining academic excellence with experiential learning, GIOYA helps develop leaders capable of navigating global challenges with creativity and resilience.

Together with NAVIGO, we are continuing a successful path of creating programmes tailored to the real needs of the maritime sector. Our shared goal is to enhance professional growth and sustainability while preparing a new generation of leaders for the future of the marine and maritime industries.

- Francesco Cappè, President of GIOYA.

The partnership is further strengthened by the engagement of UNITAR, the UN’s training arm dedicated to building capacities of individuals, organizations and institutions for sustainable development worldwide. Through its Global Water Academy, UNITAR supports innovation and leadership in the sustainable management of water, marine, and environmental resources.

This collaboration represents an important milestone. Through this partnership, we bring the expertise and values of the United Nations to support a sustainable and innovative marine and maritime sector, advancing knowledge, leadership, and responsible growth.

- Dr Ebru Canan-Sokullu, Director of the UNITAR Global Water Academy, Deputy Director of Division for People and Social Development.