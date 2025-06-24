Moldovan law enforcement authorities work towards enhancing national threat assessment capabilities together with OSCE experts

Moldovan law enforcement authorities took steps to enhance their capability to assess security threats facing the country at a workshop organized by the OSCE and Moldova’s General Police Inspectorate on 19 and 20 June in Chisinau.

Through breakout sessions and group exercises, the participants worked on clarifying key terminology, discussed threat scoring models and assessment tools in line with international standards, and adapted them to their national context. The aim was to help them better understand international threat assessment frameworks and develop a tailored national threat assessment methodology for Moldova.

The course leaders emphasized the need for a sustainable, institutionalized threat assessment mechanism to strengthen intelligence-led policing and strategic planning.

“This and similar initiatives are needed to develop a proactive and co-ordinated national approach to security threats,” said Vlad Negura, representative of the General Police Inspectorate. “We welcome the OSCE’s continued support in helping us build analytical capabilities that align with international best practices.”

The event was organized as part of the OSCE’s extrabudgetary project, “Support to the Law Enforcement Agencies in Moldova in Response to the Security Challenges in the Region”, which is being implemented jointly by the OSCE Secretariat’s Transnational Threats Department and the OSCE’s Conflict Prevention Centre. The project is funded by France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.