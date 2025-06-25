First-Ever Pumpkin Spice Fest to be Held at LMCU Ballpark This Fall

Pumpkin Spice Fest at LMCU Ballpark on October 4, 2025

Pumpkin Spice Fest will be a fun and memorable event for the Grand Rapids area that we aim to make an annual tradition.” — Bruce Tyree, CEO of BLAST! EVENTS

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first-ever Pumpkin Spice Fest is set to debut this fall at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan on Saturday, October 4, 2025 from 11:00am - 8:00pm.This new fall celebration will be a full day of pumpkin-spiced fun featuring live music, food and drinks, local vendors, cozy fall vibes, and family-friendly activities such as professional pumpkin carvers, horse-drawn hayrides, a petting zoo, a pumpkin launcher, and much more.Produced by Michigan-based BLAST! EVENTS, the creator of the International Fireworks Championship hosted each September in Traverse City, MI, the first Pumpkin Spice Fest will feature a grand finale fireworks display to close the day."We first conceptualized this event over a year ago, so to see this come to life is truly exciting," said Bruce Tyree, CEO of BLAST! EVENTS. "It will be a fun and memorable event for the Grand Rapids area that we aim to make an annual tradition."With LMCU Ballpark as the venue for its debut, Pumpkin Spice Fest will offer a convenient and familiar location for this full day of family-friendly fun."LMCU Ballpark is thrilled to host this one-of-a-kind event," said Ben Love, Director of Marketing at LMCU Ballpark. "Known for bringing some of West Michigan’s most unique, engaging, and family-friendly experiences to life, our venue is the perfect setting for the upcoming Pumpkin Spice Fest this October. We’re expecting nothing less than an unforgettable celebration!"Tickets will be available for a limited pre-sale opportunity beginning Wednesday, July 9 at 10:00 AM. The first 150 VIP package purchasers will also secure reserved seating for the fireworks finale. All remaining general admission tickets and VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, July 16 at 10:00 AM.Visit pumpkinspicefest.com and follow @thepumpkinspicefest on Instagram for the latest ticketing and event updates.ABOUT BLAST! EVENTSFounded on more than 35 years of pyrotechnics experience producing the world’s biggest displays, BLAST! EVENTS partners with cities, tourism boards, and large venues to produce family-friendly festivals and fireworks competitions including the renowned International Fireworks Championship in Traverse City, Michigan. Learn more at blasteventsllc.com

