Viper Partners Advises Vascular Surgery Associates in Transformative Partnership with StrideCare

Viper Partners Logo

Viper Partners advises Vascular Surgery Associates in a transformative deal with StrideCare, fostering growth and collaboration in healthcare.

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viper Partners, a leading healthcare-focused investment banking firm, has successfully facilitated a transformative partnership between Vascular Surgery Associates (VSA) and StrideCare , the nation's largest multi-specialty physician group dedicated to comprehensive vascular and lower extremity care.Acting as the exclusive financial advisor for VSA, Viper Partners leveraged its deep expertise in healthcare mergers and acquisitions to deliver a successful outcome in this high-impact transaction. This partnership represents a significant milestone for both organizations, solidifying StrideCare’s expansion into new markets and reflecting the growing trend toward consolidation in the vascular and endovascular care sectors.With over 40 years of clinical excellence, Vascular Surgery Associates boasts a strong presence in Virginia, delivering innovative vascular and endovascular treatments through its multiple Richmond-area locations. Known for its patient-first philosophy and exceptional outcomes, VSA brings a track record of quality care that aligns seamlessly with StrideCare's mission to deliver comprehensive vascular and lower extremity healthcare solutions nationwide.According to Samir Qureshi, President of Viper Partners, “This transaction showcases the growing demand from healthcare practices for strategic alignments that enhance operational efficiency and clinical capabilities. By collaborating on business operations, scaling ambulatory surgery centers, and streamlining care delivery, practices like VSA can meet the needs of today’s evolving healthcare landscape.”The healthcare investment banking sector continues to witness dynamic shifts, with private equity groups driving valuations higher for high-performing practice groups.Strategic buyers are specifically seeking physician-led practices with both clinical distinction and operational scalability. This broader trend positions Viper Partners as a pivotal player in facilitating expansion opportunities, particularly within the vascular treatment sector.About Viper PartnersViper Partners is a premier healthcare investment banking firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions for physician-owned practices. With a strong track record across multiple specialties, Viper Partners is celebrated for its industry expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional results.For more information on how Viper Partners can assist with your business sale, visit: https://www.viperequitypartners.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.