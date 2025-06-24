CONSUMER ALERT: As Extreme Temperatures Continue, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection Reminds New Yorkers to Never Leave Children and Pets in Hot Cars

As extreme temperatures continue, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is warning New Yorkers of the danger children and pets face when left in hot cars. Every year, multiple deaths are reported after children and pets have been left in a hot vehicle. Heatstroke or death due to heat exposure in cars occur most commonly when an adult unintentionally forgets a child or pet, who may be quiet or sleeping in a rear-facing seat. Children can also gain unsupervised access to parked cars and get stuck inside, especially if child safety locks are on. There is a real and severe danger in extreme weather and even when temperatures don’t “feel” hot. At 60 degrees outside, after just one hour a closed car can get as hot as 105 degrees.

“With extreme temperatures forecast for New York State in the coming days, leaving a child or a pet in an unattended vehicle can quickly turn into a tragedy,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “In just minutes the temperature inside a parked car can become deadly, and higher temperatures make the situation even more dire. I am urging all New Yorkers to take every precaution to keep your loved ones safe during this dangerous heat wave and always remember to check the back seat before you get out of the car.”

Tragically, at least 1,125 children have died nationwide due to Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke since 1990. Fourteen of these deaths occurred in New York State. In 2024, nationwide deaths were up 35% from 2023. According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), every year many pets die from heat exhaustion because they are left in parked vehicles. In 2024 alone, 111 animals died due to heat-related deaths and another 388 were rescued from the heat. Anyone found responsible for leaving a child or pet alone in a hot car could face criminal charges.

Safety Tips for Children

Never leave a child in an unattended vehicle in warm weather or direct sunlight, not even with the windows slightly open or down, due to the risk of heatstroke (hyperthermia).

If you see an unattended child in a car on a warm or sunny day, or an unattended child who seems distressed or unresponsive, call 911 right away and follow their instructions. Emergency personnel are trained to respond.

Teach children not to play in or around vehicles and to alert an adult when a friend is playing in a vehicle without supervision. Make sure children understand the dangers of trunk entrapment (suffocation, heatstroke, etc.).

Place something you need, like keys, a purse or bag, or your cell phone, next to your child's car seat so you will remember to check the backseat before you lock the car. Alternatively, place a stuffed toy in your child’s car seat when not in use and move the toy to the front passenger seat when your child is in his/her car seat as a reminder that your child is in the vehicle.

Use drive-through services whenever possible while driving with a child in a vehicle.

It is vital to recognize the symptoms of heatstroke in children. Symptoms include absence of sweat, confusion, disorientation, flushed skin, loss of alertness, unconsciousness or rapid/shallow breathing.

Safety Tips for Pets

Never leave a pet unattended in the car in warm weather or direct sunlight. Like children, dogs and other animals have a harder time staying cool, leaving them extremely vulnerable to heatstroke.

A car can overheat even when the window has been left cracked an inch or two. Parking in the shade or leaving water in the vehicle won’t prevent your pet from overheating.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), young, overweight or senior animals or those with short muzzles or thick or dark coats are most at risk for overheating.

If you see a pet unattended in a car on a warm or sunny day, or that appears to be distressed, call 911 immediately.

Recognize the symptoms of heatstroke in pets and take action if you see them. Symptoms include restlessness, heavy panting, vomiting, lethargy and lack of appetite or coordination.

About the New York State Division of Consumer Protection

Follow the New York Department of State on Facebook, X and Instagram and check in every Tuesday for more practical tips that educate and empower New York consumers on a variety of topics. Sign up to receive consumer alerts directly to your email or phone here.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides voluntary mediation between a consumer and a business when a consumer has been unsuccessful at reaching a resolution on their own. The Consumer Assistance Helpline 1-800-697-1220 is available Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm, excluding State Holidays, and consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection. The Division can also be reached via X at @NYSConsumer or Facebook.