Science Power-up: The Most Exciting Thing In Microelectronics

Bruno La Fontaine, director of the Center for X-Ray Optics and microelectronics expert, shares how advanced X-ray tools developed at the Lab, and powered by the Advanced Light Source, are enabling breakthroughs in EUV lithography—an essential technology for printing smaller, faster, and more energy-efficient microchips. Learn how fundamental science at Berkeley Lab is shaping the future of devices we all rely on, from smartphones to the AI systems of tomorrow.

