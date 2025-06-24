Three years after the end of Roe, Governor Newsom, First Partner sound the alarm on Trump’s “Big, Beautiful” plan to defund Planned Parenthood

“Women are being attacked on so many fronts by this Administration, from reproductive freedom and access to care, to cuts to the public institutions that support families—like our parks, libraries, and schools. Without reproductive freedom, a woman’s autonomy—and her family’s future—are no longer hers to shape. California will continue to stand up for all women, because when women have control over their own lives and bodies, kids, families, economies, and entire communities thrive.” First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom

