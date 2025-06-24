Governor Ivey Announces $23.2 Million in SEEDS Grants to Boost Alabama’s Economic Growth

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that applications for the third round of Alabama’s Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy (SEEDS) grant program will open on July 1, 2025, with a total of $23.2 million available to support site assessment and development efforts across Alabama.

The SEEDS program, administered by the Alabama Department of Commerce in partnership with the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA), is designed to strengthen the state’s portfolio of industrial sites, enhancing Alabama’s competitiveness for high-impact economic development projects.

Once the application window opens, communities can apply for SEEDS funding via a portal on the EDPA website until the deadline of September 30, 2025.

The first two rounds of SEEDS funding supported a total of 56 sites statewide, helping local communities and economic development organizations advance critical site readiness efforts.

“Alabama continues to be a leader in economic development, and a key factor in that success is ensuring we have development-ready sites available,” said Governor Ivey. “The SEEDS program is a smart, strategic investment in our future — and I look forward to seeing even more communities benefit from this next round of funding.”

In the third round of funding, SEEDS will provide support for both site assessment grants to evaluate the potential of new or underutilized sites and site development grants to fund targeted improvements that increase a site’s readiness for industrial projects.

“We’ve seen firsthand how SEEDS funding can transform promising properties into serious contenders for job-creating projects,” said Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair. “This next round of funding will allow us to build on that momentum and continue preparing Alabama’s communities for long-term growth.”

EDPA plays a key role in administering the SEEDS program and ensuring that investments align with the state’s broader economic development strategy.

“We are proud to partner with Governor Ivey and the Alabama Department of Commerce to help communities unlock the full potential of their industrial sites,” said EDPA President Miller Girvin. “SEEDS is making a real difference on the ground, and we’re excited to work with local leaders to make Round Three another success.”

EDPA said applicants who need a site consultation or have questions should contact Greg Blalock at [email protected] or (205)943-4750.

###