Syndigo Study 2025: Incomplete and Inaccurate Product Information Damages Brand Image and Purchase Intent

"State of the Product Experience 2025” report by Syndigo

77% of European consumers view brands negatively due to insufficient product information; 31% were disappointed by their purchase

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Around three in four European consumers form a negative opinion of a brand when retailers or manufacturers provide incomplete or incorrect product information online. This is one of the key findings from the “State of the Product Experience 2025” report, conducted by market research firm YouGov on behalf of Syndigo, a global leader in end-to-end Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions ( www.syndigo.com ). The issue is particularly pronounced among consumers in France (85%) and the United Kingdom (80%), where incomplete or inaccurate product data significantly affects brand perception. In international comparison, this effect is least pronounced among German consumers (65%). Moreover, three in ten European consumers reported being disappointed by a product in the past six months because it did not match its online description. Roughly 20% returned such products for this reason. The study underlines the growing importance of precise and comprehensive product information for brand perception and customer loyalty.The global survey collected insights from over 8,500 consumers regarding their purchasing behaviour. Results point to a positive correlation between accurate product information and purchasing intent. When product descriptions are detailed and correct, consumers are more likely to proceed with a purchase. "We know that incomplete product content can have a significant negative impact on brand performance. This information is critical in the shopper’s decision-making and trust," said Simon Angove, Syndigo CEO. “The importance of accurate and timely information throughout the product experience is critical to brands and retailers at the digital shelf and the physical point of sale.”British consumers still value basic product information mostUK consumers are split when it comes to product experience: half tend to avoid purchasing products when the information provided is insufficient. Key decision-making factors for British shoppers include descriptions of product features and functions (63%), basic details such as weight and dimensions (58%), and general images of products and packaging (39%). The speed at which this information can be accessed also plays a major role – 71% of UK consumers say that being able to quickly find product details makes them more likely to choose a particular retailer or brand.French shoppers prioritise easy-to-find product informationSimilar patterns can be observed in France, although French consumers seem slightly more tolerant of incomplete product information. Only 36% report abandoning a purchase due to a lack of details. However, descriptions of features and functions (52%), basic product specifications (41%), and 360-degree views (40%) are all considered crucial. For a striking 79% of French shoppers, the ability to locate relevant product information quickly is reason enough to favour one shop or brand over another.German consumers less familiar with optimal product experiencesIn Germany, consumers are also divided – but with a slightly lower sensitivity overall. Half of German shoppers are less likely to buy when product data is lacking, such as when there are only minimal descriptions, limited imagery, or missing specifications. This scepticism increases with age. Important decision criteria for German consumers include basic product information like weight, materials, and dimensions (44%), feature/function descriptions (42%), and side-by-side product comparisons (32%). Moreover, 55% of German consumers say they are more inclined to shop with brands or retailers that allow them to find the product information they need quickly.Across Europe: accuracy and findability drive product experience“While the global demand for detailed product data is high, we observe a particularly strong emphasis in Europe on accessibility and findability”, summarises Karim Iskandar, CEO International & Managing Director at Syndigo. “Our Product Experience Cloud helps companies address these demands effectively. It enables real-time control and optimisation of product data to influence buying decisions and foster brand loyalty. The European market shows that content quality and ease of access are both crucial for success in retail and manufacturing.”Download the full report and specific insights at https://syndigo.com/ebook/state-of-product-experience-2025/ About SyndigoSyndigo is the global leader in product experience management (PXM), offering AI-native commerce data solutions that solve the hidden inefficiencies behind products in an end-to-end platform. Through a best-in-class fully integrated PXM solution comprising Master Data Management, Product Information Management, Core Syndication, Enhanced Content, Digital Shelf Analytics, customers trust Syndigo to centralize product and business data, collaborate seamlessly with retailers, vendors, and partners, and optimize product experiences in real time, driving growth and customer loyalty. Our complete and composable solutions are flexible, extensible, and integrate easily into existing tech stacks.Syndigo serves over 12,000 global enterprises in key sectors such as food and beverage, CPG, grocery, foodservice, health and beauty, hardlines and home improvement, consumer electronics, automotive, and apparel. For more information, please visit www.syndigo.com

