UTM held the '2nd Research Symposium on Event Studies' to explore research and industry-education collaboration

MACAU, June 24 - Further to the success from last year, the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) and the School of Tourism Management at the Sun Yat-sen University (SYSU) once again jointly organised the ‘2nd Research Symposium on Event Studies’, as one of the celebratory events for UTM’s 30th anniversary, in UTM Mong-Há Campus on 24 June, with the support of Event Management Journal.

Dr Connie Loi, Acting-Rector of UTM, mentioned in her opening remarks that this year’s symposium involved also academics from universities and industry practitioners from the other Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area cities, aiming to explore research and industry-education collaboration in event studies, particularly in the context of the unique features and opportunities of the region.

She highlighted that research in events sector is both timely and relevant with ample opportunities and fertile ground for research with Macao’s ongoing ‘1+4’ economic diversification strategy, as well as the upcoming National Games which will be co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao for the first time.

Indeed, Professor Luo Qiuju from SYSU remarked in her opening speech that events are no longer just about businesses but evolved into platforms of cultural exchange, community building and brand storytelling.

Professor Eve Ren Lianping of UTM and Dr Hao Xiaofei, Associate Professor at SYSU delivered keynote speeches at the symposium. Professor Ren shared some insights on trends and directions in contemporary events research by providing an overview of research in the past few decades. Dr Hao presented research on Exploring the Convergence of Chinese E-sports and Cultural Tourism, delighting the audience with latest cutting-edge research in esports, embracing events, technology and tourism.

There were four panel roundtables on different aspects related to event studies: ‘Contemporary Research Topics in Events Management in China’, ‘Research Opportunities brought forth by the National Games 2025’, ‘How GBA Cities can Work Together to Develop Regional Events Industry’ and ‘Possible Industry-Education Collaborations in the GBA Events Industry’, encouraging research and industry-education collaborations and partnerships.

The symposium attracted a total of 40 academics, researchers and members of the public from both Macao and in the region. Participants benefited from a day of fruitful, thought-provoking and inspirational discussions, as well as networking opportunities.