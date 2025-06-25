Two Leading Organizations Launch a New Partnership to Support Multigenerational Learning in the District of Columbia.

From left: Thomas Selishev, Haley Wiggins (TFP), Saubia Fatemi, Monica Rivera (AppleTree Institute), and Oralia Puente (TFP) celebrate a new partnership between AppleTree Institute and The Family Place PCS—announced at the TFP Celebration of Achievement.

AppleTree and The Family Place Are Building a New, Sustainable Way of Supporting Students from Both Generations Within the Same Family Through Partnerships.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Family Place (TFP), a trusted D.C. nonprofit serving immigrant and low-income families with education, early learning, and wraparound supports, is proud to announce a new partnership with AppleTree Institute, a nationally recognized leader in early childhood education.

In collaboration with The Family Place Public Charter School (TFPPCS), this initiative strengthens TFP’s two-generation model—supporting both parents and children through integrated services. The partnership links TFP’s home-based HIPPY (Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters) early literacy program with AppleTree’s high-quality preschool programs which could form a seamless educational pipeline from home to school.

Families in TFP’s early childhood programs will seek enrollment at AppleTree’s Columbia Heights and Spring Valley campuses. While children thrive in AppleTree’s proven curriculum, parents can continue advancing through TFP’s robust offerings: English classes, job training, CDA credentialing, and culturally responsive supports.

“Our goal has always been a connected system that wraps around the entire family,” said Thomas Selishev, Director of Children Services at The Family Place. “This partnership brings early learning, adult education, and family support into one aligned pathway.”

TFP’s HIPPY program lays the foundation by building early literacy skills for children 0-5 at home. Through this new partnership, families could move into AppleTree's school-day programs, while continuing to receive support from TFP and TFPPCS.

“We are creating a family-first model that recognizes strong parents build strong learners,” said Haley Wiggins, Executive Director of TFP and TFPPCS. “When parents know their children are thriving, they can confidently pursue education and career goals.”

This collaboration also addresses pressing challenges of experienced, high quality, and responsive early educators in D.C..

“Through this partnership, parents have the opportunity to continue their own education while giving their children a strong foundation in early learning,” said Jamie Miles, Chief of Schools at AppleTree.

The TFP–AppleTree model shows strong potential as a replicable strategy for schools and nonprofits to engage families and build sustainable community-centered solutions.

###

The Family Place supports low-income families in the District of Columbia with culturally responsive family services, case management, and early childhood education. Its sister organization, The Family Place Public Charter School, improves the literacy and workplace skills of adults who want to learn English, and improve their income and careers so that they and their families can have a better life, find employment, and become more active in their community.

AppleTree Schools provide young children with the social, emotional, and cognitive foundations that will enable them to succeed in school. A nationally recognized nonprofit, AppleTree's research-based Every Child Ready instructional model is used across a network of schools in Washington, DC, and is designed to support strong academic, social-emotional, and language outcomes for 3- and 4-year-olds.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.