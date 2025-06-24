S. 1883, Defending International Security by Restricting Unacceptable Partnerships and Tactics Act

S. 1883 would require the Departments of State, Defense, Treasury, and Commerce, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Central Intelligence Agency to establish task forces to analyze the cooperation among the foremost adversaries of the United States—namely China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia. Each agency’s task force would report to the Congress on the effects of that cooperation between those adversaries, and on organizational changes needed by the task force’s parent agency to effectively respond. The bill would require those six agencies to submit a joint report to the Congress outlining the strategic approach the United States should take to disrupt the cooperative efforts of those adversaries. Finally, the bill also would require the Director of National Intelligence to report to the Congress on the nature, trajectory, and risks of cooperation among those major adversaries of the United States.

On the basis of information about similar task forces and reporting requirements, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 annually, totaling $1 million over the 2025-2030 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is David Rafferty. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.