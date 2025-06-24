H.R. 1327, Syria Terrorism Threat Assessment Act

H.R. 1327 would require the Department of Homeland Security to conduct an assessment of terrorist threats to the U.S. posed by people in Syria who are affiliated with foreign terrorist organizations. The bill would require the department, within 60 days of enactment, to provide the Congress with the assessment and a briefing about it.

On the basis of information about similar requirements, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is David Rafferty. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.