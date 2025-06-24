Comer Statement on Garcia’s Selection as Democratic Ranking Member

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today issued the following statement regarding Congressman Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) being selected as the next Ranking Member of the Committee:

“I congratulate Congressman Garcia on being selected as the next Democratic Ranking Member of the Oversight Committee. Following the passing of our friend and colleague, Gerry Connolly, Ranking Member Garcia has big shoes to fill. While I’m sure we’ll have our fair share of spirited debates and disagreements, I look forward to working together wherever we can find common ground.”