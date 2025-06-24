Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa engages NCOP on economic growth and youth unemployment, 25 Jun

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, respond to Questions for Oral Reply in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Parliament, Cape Town.

Questions presented to the President range over the Government of National Unity’s stance on black economic empowerment, a social compact to rebuild the economy, youth unemployment, and shortcomings in budgetary management and service delivery in municipalities.

The President’s engagement with the NCOP gives effect to accountability by the executive arm of the state to the legislature and to the principles of cooperative governance between provinces and national sphere.

The engagement will take place as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 25 June 2025
Time: 14h00
Venue: Nieuwmeester Dome, Cape Town

Media enquiries: 
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President 
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

