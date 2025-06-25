Impact Culture NYC Honors Three Rising Stars with 2025 Young Talent Award

2025 Young Talent Honorees This Year's Honorees: Richard Tang, Jocelyn Lin, Richard Wang Virtuosi Rising at Carnegie Hall

Celebrating Youth Excellence, Cultural Legacy, and the Transformative Power of the Arts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impact Culture NYC proudly announces the recipients of its 2025 Young Talent Award, honoring three extraordinary youth whose artistic brilliance, cultural fluency, and global vision signal the next generation of changemakers in the arts.

This year’s honorees—Jocelyn Lin, Richard Tang, and Richard Wang—represent a powerful intersection of heritage and artistic excellence, each using their voice, music, and movement to forge belonging, build bridges, and inspire new possibilities for the Asian American and global diaspora. Their recognition follows a milestone shared performance at Carnegie Hall in Starlit Serenades: Virtuosi Rising, where the three young artists captivated an intergenerational audience with stunning performances that seamlessly blended classical discipline with cultural storytelling.

“These young artists embody cultural courage, artistic excellence, and a vision of what the next generation of leadership looks like,” said Sandy (Ying) Li, Founder and Artistic Director of Impact Culture NYC. “As an educator, it’s a great privilege to be that first stage—the launchpad where young people are seen, nurtured, and believed in. Beyond performance, it’s about helping them realize who they are and who they can become.”

THE 2025 YOUNG TALENT AWARD HONOREES

Jocelyn Lin

A prodigious dancer and vocalist born in 2008, Jocelyn Lin fuses the grace of classical dance with the emotive power of vocal performance. Trained in ballet, Latin, jazz, and modern since age five, Jocelyn has graced major stages from Carnegie Hall to the Barclays Center Lunar New Year Celebration. Her performances speak to a generation of youth carving space in both East and West, while her discipline across piano, theater, and dance positions her as a cross-genre creative force in the making.

Richard Tang (Tang Wenhao)

Born in 2015 in Brooklyn, Richard Tang is a multilingual vocal phenomenon whose performances in Mandarin, Cantonese, and English span opera, folk, and contemporary genres. Known for leading with heart and cultural pride, Richard has sung national anthems on some of New York’s most prominent stages and earned top honors across international talent competitions. His debut at Carnegie Hall in 2023 was a moment of arrival—not just for him, but for a future where linguistic and artistic diversity are not exceptional, but essential.

Richard Wang

A passionate musician and scholar born in 2009, Richard Wang brings intellectual rigor and spiritual depth to every performance. Proficient in piano, snare drum, and multiple languages—including English, Mandarin, Spanish, and Latin—Richard bridges classical music with modern multiculturalism. A first-place winner of the CCTV Global Talent Final for Wind Instruments, and lead percussionist of his school orchestra, Richard leads by example, demonstrating that leadership, faith, and artistry are not separate pursuits—but a unified path to purpose.

About the Young Talent Award

At Impact Culture NYC, we believe the future of cultural leadership begins with bold investment in the voices of tomorrow. The Young Talent Award is Impact Culture NYC’s highest honor, celebrating youth artists who exemplify technical mastery, creative virtuosity, and the power of creative leadership. By championing their journeys, we’re not just recognizing talent—we’re shaping a world where creativity, identity, and belonging rise together.

About Impact Culture NYC

Impact Culture NYC is a pioneering Asian American cultural institution and artist collective founded in 2017 by award-winning soprano, educator, and media trailblazer Sandy (Ying) Li. Dedicated to amplifying youth voices and bridging cultural traditions, the organization cultivates the next generation of creative leaders through flagship performances, talent development, and global partnerships.

As the leading bilingual presenter of cross-cultural performance, Impact Culture is redefining the future of arts and education through storytelling that transcends borders. We believe that an artistic upbringing doesn’t just shape better performers—it shapes more empathetic, visionary leaders. We invite partners, patrons, and community leaders to join us in this mission—by sponsoring youth scholarships, supporting artist development, or co-creating platforms that help young voices rise. From first steps to world stages— let’s rise together.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.