Minneapolis Painting Contractor's 20-Year Journey Reflects Twin Cities Housing Evolution

Twin Cities Premium Painting marks 20 years of service, led by owner Jade Erhart, expanding from residential startup to trusted Minneapolis-St. Paul contractor.

Our vision for the future includes setting new industry standards in customer care and craftsmanship while maintaining the personal touch that has defined our service since day one” — Jade Erhart

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium Painting, a locally-owned painting contractor founded and led by University of Minnesota graduate Jade Erhart, is celebrating over 20 years of transforming homes and businesses across the Twin Cities. Since establishing the company in 2004, Erhart has built a reputation for combining technical expertise with faith-based business principles, growing from a small residential painting service to a comprehensive contractor serving Minneapolis, St. Paul, and surrounding communities."Our journey over the past two decades has been guided by a simple biblical principle from Colossians 3:23 - to work with all our heart, as working for the Lord," says Erhart, a father of six whose background in graphic design has influenced the company's attention to detail. "This approach has shaped how we serve our community, treat our clients, and execute every project, whether it's a simple interior refresh or a complex commercial undertaking."The company's growth parallels significant changes in the Twin Cities housing market, where aging homes and increasing property values have driven demand for professional painting services. Premium Painting has strategically expanded its service area to include Edina, Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Lakeville, and Maple Grove, while developing specialized services like cabinet refinishing , wood staining, and commercial painting to meet evolving client needs."What began as a commitment to taking the stress out of home painting projects has evolved into a comprehensive approach to property enhancement," Erhart explains. "Our team combines premium materials with meticulous preparation techniques, ensuring results that stand the test of time in Minnesota's challenging climate."The company's success stems from its structured yet personalized approach to each project. Premium Painting has developed a three-phase process that begins with thorough consultation and planning, moves through careful preparation and protection of the client's space, and concludes with professional execution and a detailed walkthrough. This systematic approach has helped establish the company as a trusted name in the Twin Cities painting industry."We've always believed that painting goes beyond just applying a fresh coat of color," says Erhart. "It's about bringing beauty, value, and protection to every space while creating lasting relationships with our clients. Every project, regardless of size, receives the same level of attention and care as if it were our own home."Looking ahead, Premium Painting plans to strengthen its community presence through expanded service offerings and educational initiatives. The company maintains an active Tips & Ideas Blog on its website (premiumpainting-msp.com), providing seasonal maintenance advice and helping homeowners make informed decisions about their painting projects."As we mark this milestone, we're grateful for the trust our community has placed in us," Erhart reflects. "Our vision for the future includes setting new industry standards in customer care and craftsmanship while maintaining the personal touch that has defined our service since day one."The company's commitment to excellence is reflected in its comprehensive service guarantee and dedication to using premium-grade materials. Operating from its base at 3715 Oregon Ave S #4 in Minneapolis, Premium Painting maintains regular business hours Monday through Friday, 7 AM to 5 PM, making professional painting services accessible to both residential and commercial clients throughout the metro area.For those interested in learning more about Premium Painting's services or to schedule an interview with Jade Erhart, contact the office at (612) 223-6161 or visit premiumpainting-msp.com. The website offers detailed information about the company's services, project galleries, and testimonials from satisfied clients across the Twin Cities region.About Premium PaintingPremium Painting is a faith-based, locally owned painting company serving the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area since 2004. Under the leadership of founder Jade Erhart, the company provides comprehensive interior and exterior painting services, cabinet refinishing, wood staining, and commercial painting solutions. Committed to integrity and customer satisfaction, Premium Painting combines professional expertise with personal service to deliver exceptional results for every client.

