Printec-DS HMI Solutions GmbH Establishes U.S. Subsidiary to Expand Operations in North America

German manufacturer of industrial HMI technology, has formally launched its U.S. subsidiary to strengthen its presence in the American market.

FORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The establishment of the U.S. entity PDS HMI Solutions Corp. reflects the company’s long-term international strategy and follows continued demand for specialized HMI systems designed for use in challenging industrial and environmental conditions. Headquartered in southern Germany, Printec-DS has a history dating back to 1983 and over four decades of experience in the design and production of custom keyboards and HMI solutions for industrial, defense, marine, and transportation applications.The new subsidiary will provide localized support and project coordination, facilitating shorter lead times, improved communication with U.S.-based clients, and more agile handling of technical specifications. All engineering and production will continue to be carried out at the company’s facilities in Germany, where the focus remains on customized development, small- to mid-volume production, and strict adherence to industry-specific standards, including those applicable in military and maritime sectors.According to Marcel Wieland, CEO of PDS HMI Solutions Corp., the U.S. subsidiary will serve as a direct point of contact for clients seeking tailor-made input systems, including sealed and backlit industrial keyboards, marine-certified units, and military-grade configurations. “The U.S. launch of PDS HMI Solutions Corp. reflects our commitment to being closer to our customers – offering personal support, shorter lead times, and customized innovation built on German craftsmanship. We’re excited to provide U.S. industries with robust and tailored interface solutions that meet exacting specifications,” said Wieland.Thomas Holeczek, Managing Director of Printec-DS HMI Solutions GmbH, also commented on the strategic relevance of this expansion: “With the establishment of our U.S. subsidiary, we are taking an important step in our internationalization strategy. Our goal is not only to respond more efficiently to the specific requirements of the U.S. market, but also to build long-term partnerships based on technical excellence, flexibility, and trust. We see great potential in the American region and are confident that our expertise and focus on customized solutions will add tangible value to our clients across various industries.”PDS HMI Solutions Corp. will focus on providing customized hardware that incorporates a variety of materials, interface technologies, and optional integrations such as pointing devices or displays. Its solutions are designed for applications in environments that require resistance to water, dust, vibration, and extreme temperatures.The new office will also act as a liaison for joint development projects, facilitating technical collaboration and documentation processes across time zones and regulatory contexts.Additional information about PDS HMI Solutions Corp. and the company’s product portfolio can be found at www.pdshmi.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.