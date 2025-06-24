Unika Medical Centre Becomes First in North America to Offer Non-Invasive Back Pain Treatment with Neurolyser XR

FUSMobile Logo

Patients in Toronto now have an option to treat their low back pain using HIFU Non-Invasive surgery.

NORTH YORK, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseJune 24, 2025 (USA/Canada) FUSMobile, Inc.6120 Windward Parkway, Suite 210Alpharetta, GA 30005240 Duncan Mill Rd, Suite 800North York, ON M3B 3S6, CanadaUnika Medical Centre Becomes First in North America to Offer Non-Invasive Back Pain Treatment with Neurolyser XRFUSMobile, Inc. is proud to announce that Unika Medical Centre, in collaboration with the Premier Pain Institute of Toronto, has become the first clinical site in North America to commercially implement the Neurolyser XR system for the non-invasive treatment of low back pain. Under the leadership of Dr. Gofeld, Unika Medical Centre has transitioned from a key clinical research site to the first commercial provider of this cutting-edge technology.The Neurolyser XR is a first-of-its-kind device that uses high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) to non-invasively ablate sensory nerves within the facet joints—structures that are a leading source of chronic low back pain affecting hundreds of thousands of adults. Prior to the introduction of Neurolyser XR, standard treatments were limited to opioid medications, spinal injections, or invasive surgical procedures.“Patients now have a truly non-invasive alternative,” said Dr. Gofeld. “With Neurolyser XR, we can offer long-lasting pain relief in under 30 minutes, without the risks associated with injections or surgery.”Dr. Arik Hananel, co-founder of FUSMobile, added, “The adoption of focused ultrasound is accelerating globally, and we believe it is poised to become the new standard of care across multiple clinical areas.”FUSMobile has spent the past eleven years developing the Neurolyser XR system. The device is currently:• Licensed by Health Canada• CE Marked for the EU in conformity with the Medical Device Regulation (EU) 2017/745• Registered in the UK• FOR INVESTIGATIONAL USE ONLY IN THE UNITED STATES. The company has also filed for FDA clearance in the United States and is optimistic about a future U.S. launch.We take pride in our first regulatory approvals and continue to work diligently to advance the Neurolyser platform in other markets while seeking additional clinical indications and regulatory approvals. What was once the realm of science fiction is now a clinical reality,” said Ron Aginsky, co-founder of FUSMobile.About FUSMobileFounded in 2014 by Dr. Arik Hananel and Ron Aginsky, FUSMobile is dedicated to developing non-invasive, high-precision therapies for the treatment of chronic pain. In response to the global rise in musculoskeletal conditions and the aging population, FUSMobile aims to transform pain care through innovative technology. Dr. Hananel, a pioneer in focused ultrasound and former Scientific and Medical Director at the Focused Ultrasound Foundation, envisioned the Neurolyser XR as a faster, safer alternative to conventional treatments. “With the introduction of the Neurolyser XR, FUSMobile provides interventional pain physicians an innovative HIFU device that until now was costly and available only to interventional radiologists and neurosurgeons,” said Mr. Aginsky.“If a condition can be treated non-invasively, it should be,” said Dr. Hananel—a guiding principle that defines the company’s mission.About Unika Medical Centre and Dr. Michael GofeldUnika Medical Centre is a multidisciplinary clinic specializing in the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of chronic pain, spinal and musculoskeletal disorders, and sports injuries. The clinic integrates advanced technologies, evidence-based assessments, in-depth clinical evaluations, and state-of-the-art imaging to deliver accurate and individualized patient care. For more information, visit unikamed.com.Dr. Michael Gofeld is an internationally recognized expert in interventional pain medicine and has played a pivotal role in the clinical development and validation of the Neurolyser XR system.MEDIA CONTACTFor more information, please contact Bruce Taylor, NRP. Bruce@FUSMobile.com TEL: 954-228-5782

