Aubrey Independent School District Extends 20+ Year Partnership with Durham School Services for Another Five Years

AUBREY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durham School Services and the Aubrey Independent School District have extended their partnership for another five years through 2030. This extension signals the school district’s strong, continued trust and confidence in Durham’s transportation services.Durham began providing transportation services to the school district over twenty years ago and currently runs 37 routes for the school. Over the last 20+ years, the team has fully integrated itself and became part of the community by participating in and supporting various community outreach events as part of its Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program. These community outreach efforts include donating to the Aubrey Education Foundation, participating in community parades, and more.“Aubrey ISD is excited about the expanded partnership with Durham School Services, which brings significant enhancements to student transportation through innovative tracking technology and improved scheduling,” said Eric Hough, Assistant Superintendent, Aubrey Independent School District. “The district is particularly pleased with the new three-tier system, which reduces student wait times, and the addition of RFID tracking that keeps parents informed about their children's bus activities. With these comprehensive improvements—including enhanced field trip coordination and new activity buses—the district looks forward to providing the smoothest school start possible while continuing to elevate transportation services throughout the contract period.”“Being able to serve Aubrey ISD the last 20+ years has been honor and we are looking forward to the next five years,” said Regional Manager Brian Gibson, Durham School Services. “The Aubrey team is an exceptional team that always strives to exceed expectations and improve their service to their students and the community. The school district also has the same sentiments and as a result of that, has continued to put their trust and the safety of their students in our hands for over two decades and counting. We truly cherish and are grateful for their unfaltering support and confidence in our team and will continue to provide the safe, reliable service they have trusted and expect.”-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

