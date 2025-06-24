Governor nominated, R.I. Senate confirmed a new member to the State's Arts Council

Providence, RI – Governor McKee announced today that the Rhode Island Senate has confirmed the appointment of Steven Boudreau, Cranston, to the Board of the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts. Suzanne Augenstein, Providence, and long-time board member Kara Milner, Bristol, have stepped down from their Council roles.

"On behalf of Rhode Island, thank you to Suzanne and Kara for their tenure serving the arts community. I am pleased to welcome Steven to the Council." Governor McKee said. "Commitment to our state's volunteer arts board is commendable and important to our arts and culture sector, which adds not only to the state's economy but to the well-being of Rhode Islanders."

"The Council is grateful to the Governor and the R.I. Senate for confirming this key addition to the state's arts council. I want to reiterate my appreciation to Kara and Suzanne for their service to this state's key community," said Lawrence Purtill, RISCA's Chair. "Steven brings expertise and resources, particularly in the field of arts and health, which is gaining momentum nationally. Along with fellow Council members and RISCA staff, he will ensure arts and culture continue to play a role in the daily lives of Rhode Islanders."

Steven Boudreau, a public health leader and arts advocate, serves as the Director of Equity and Engagement at the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging (OHA). He leads initiatives to promote inclusivity and engagement for older adults. Previously, he was the Chief Administrative Officer and Director of Workforce at the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), overseeing workforce development, career advancement, and leadership programs for a staff of 650+ public health champions. In addition to joining the Board of RISCA, he is a former Board member for the National Organization for Arts in Health and The Avenue Concept and a member of the 2023 Leadership Rhode Island Core Program. In November of 2024, he earned his certification in Experience Design through Odyssey Works Foundation.

Boudreau co-founded and co-chairs the Rhode Island Arts and Health Network, a collaboration with RISCA. This network evolved from the 2016 Rhode Island State Arts and Health Advisory Group. Their work culminated in the 2019 Rhode Island State Arts and Health Plan, a roadmap for integrating arts and creative therapies into healthcare and community settings. He has been instrumental in developing the R.I. Public Health Artist in Residence Program, embedding artists within public health agencies to address issues like behavioral health, addiction, community voice, asthma control, and refugee health through creative community engagement with artists.