Boil Water Order Issued for WAWALOAM RV LLC DBA WAWALOAM CAMPGROUND Customers

The WAWALOAM RV LLC DBA WAWALOAM CAMPGROUND in West Kingston is required to issue a boil water notice to its customers because E. coli bacteria were found in the source water that serves the water supply. For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by their water supply officials. Additional information can be found on the RIDOH Center for Drinking Water Quality website at http://www.health.ri.gov/water/for/consumersduringemergency/.

The WAWALOAM RV LLC DBA WAWALOAM CAMPGROUND collected a routine sample and a source water sample on August 25, 2025. E. coli bacteria was present in the well and the distribution system.

A boil water order will remain in effect until the water system investigates the source of the bacteria, completes corrective actions including disinfection of the water system, collects three consecutive days of absent bacteria samples, and RIDOH notifies the water system officials that the boil water notice can be rescinded.

Customers with questions should contact Rae Asselin at 860-268-1825