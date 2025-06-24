Floyi Launches AIRS Analyzer, Uniting Classic and AI Search for the New Era of SEO

Floyi AIRS Analyzer Features Floyi AIRS Analyzer AI Search Engine Results Side-by-Side Comparison Floyi logo

See how Google AI Overviews, Bing Copilot, Claude, Gemini, OpenAI ChatGPT, and Perplexity treat your topics—side by side, all in one dashboard.

SEO has always been about understanding where you stand in search. But the search game just changed. AIRS Analyzer shows you how your brand appears in both AI and classic search results.” — Yoyao Hsueh

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Floyi today announced the launch of AIRS Analyzer for AI search analysis , a breakthrough dashboard that reveals, side by side, how every major AI search engine and classic SERP treat your brand, competitors, and key topics. AIRS stands for “AI ResultS”—the new layer of answers now shaping search, authority, and visibility for every marketer.AIRS Analyzer is built for content strategists, SEOs, and agencies navigating the rise of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). The tool provides a unified view of results and cited sources from Google AI Overviews, Bing Copilot, Claude Web Search, Gemini, OpenAI Web Search, Perplexity, and traditional organic search.AIRS Analyzer automatically:- Compares AI and traditional search results for every query, side by side- Analyzes which sources are cited and where you’re missing out- Tracks ranking volatility and shifts in both AI and classic results- Flags new competitors and content gaps in real time- Surfaces unique patterns—such as sources that show up frequently in AI-generated answers, even if they aren’t top-ranked in classic searchAIRS Analyzer isn’t just about tracking results. It’s about action. Insights from AIRS Analyzer feed directly into Floyi’s content blueprint tools, giving teams a clear, actionable roadmap for creating content that wins in both AI and classic search.As the SEO landscape evolves, building and maintaining topical authority is more important than ever. For brands looking to understand, measure, and grow their topical authority, Floyi has published a new topical authority guide with actionable strategies for both AI-driven and classic search.“SEO has always been about understanding where you stand in search. But the search game just changed,” said Yoyao Hsueh, Founder and CEO of Floyi. “With AIRS Analyzer, we show you exactly how your brand and your competitors show up in both AI-driven results and the old-school SERPs—side by side, in seconds.”To learn more about AIRS Analyzer or start a trial, visit https://floyi.com/ About FloyiFloyi is an AI-powered SaaS platform designed to simplify strategic content planning for brands, agencies, and creators. With dynamic topical maps, AI-driven briefs, and SERP/AI insights, Floyi helps you build authority, optimize for both search and AI engines, and create content that drives results.About Yoyao HsuehYoyao Hsueh is an SEO and content strategy expert guiding brands to own their topics across classic search and new AI engines. Through Floyi, his TopicalMap.com creation service , Topical Maps Unlocked course, and the weekly Digital Surfer newsletter, he helps thousands of marketers build authority and grow organic traffic.

