ICL Academy Opens Summer Academic Programs

Accelerated 5- 12 Learning in Just Six Weeks

Having the opportunity to complete a semester-long course in as few as six weeks is an incredible opportunity and we strongly recommend it.” — Avery McGlenn, Head of School

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flexible, rigorous courses allow students to advance academically, explore passions, and prepare for early graduation.ICL Academy is excited to announce that its comprehensive summer academic programs are now open to all students, whether currently enrolled at ICL or attending other schools. This innovative program offers students the unique opportunity to complete semester-long courses in just six weeks or full-year courses in 12 weeks, providing an accelerated path to academic achievement.The summer program features ICL's complete academic catalog, spanning traditional core subjects and cutting-edge electives designed to ignite student passion and curiosity. Students can choose from essential courses in mathematics, English, science, social studies, and world languages, or dive into specialized offerings that blend academics with real-world applications."Our full academic catalog is available for students to explore this summer," said Avery McGlenn, Head of School. "Students can delve into some of our passion-based electives - the Science of Sport, the Business of Performance, Sports Psychology, and more - as well as take advantage of our more traditional courses in English, math, science, social studies, and world languages. Having the opportunity to complete a semester-long course in as few as six weeks is an incredible opportunity and we strongly recommend it."Strategic Academic AdvancementICL's summer courses serve multiple strategic purposes for students and families. High-achieving students can use the summer to get ahead in challenging subjects, positioning themselves for advanced coursework during the regular school year. Students seeking to lighten their academic load can complete requirements early, creating more time for extracurricular activities, sports training, or other pursuits. The accelerated format also opens pathways for early graduation for motivated students.The program maintains ICL's hallmark academic rigor while offering the flexibility of asynchronous learning. Students work with the same dedicated ICL teachers who deliver instruction during the regular school year, ensuring consistent quality and support. The self-paced structure allows students to progress through coursework on their own schedule while maintaining academic standards.Innovative Course OfferingsBeyond traditional academics, ICL's summer catalog includes forward-thinking courses that prepare students for modern careers and interests. Technology-focused options include Introduction to Coding, Web Design, and 3D Printing. Business and entrepreneurship courses like Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship, and the Business of Performance connect classroom learning to real-world skills.Creative and wellness offerings round out the program with Art Fundamentals, Theater, Film Study, and comprehensive health and fitness courses including Sports Medicine and the innovative Science of Sports curriculum.Flexible Structure and SupportThe summer program accommodates diverse learning styles and schedules. Students typically spend 1-2 hours daily, Monday through Friday, working through course materials at their own pace. The program requires completion of 2-3 lessons weekly to stay on track, with built-in flexibility for family schedules and summer activities.Students who earn below a 70% in any course during the regular school year can retake classes for grade improvement. The program also offers three-week microcourses for focused skill development, though these are non-credit bearing.Open EnrollmentICL Academy welcomes students from all schools to participate in summer programs. Families are encouraged to verify credit transfer policies with their home institutions. ICL provides transcript services to ensure seamless credit transfer back to students' primary schools.Registration requires full payment one week prior to course start dates, with flexible start date options available. Students can drop courses within the first week without transcript implications, and various refund and credit options are available depending on timing.About ICL AcademyICL Academy is committed to providing innovative, flexible education that meets students where they are and takes them where they want to go. The school's comprehensive academic programs combine rigorous coursework with personalized support, preparing students for success in higher education and beyond.For more information about ICL Academy's summer programs, course offerings, and enrollment procedures, visit www.iclacademy.org/summer-at-icl or contact the admissions office at admissions@iclacademy.org

