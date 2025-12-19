ICL Academy Shines at the Orange Bowl with Championships, Historic Milestones, and Breakthrough Performances

Priscilla Sirichantho captures the Junior Orange Bowl Girls’ 16s Singles Championship Charlie Cooper wins both the JOB Wheelchair Singles and Doubles Championships James Borchard and Evan Fan captured the Junior Orange Bowl (JOB) Boys’ 12s Doubles Championship

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICL Academy delivered a remarkable performance at the world-renowned Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships , with student-athletes earning championships, finalist finishes, and historic firsts across junior and wheelchair divisions. Competing against the strongest international fields in junior tennis, ICL’s student-athletes rose to the occasion with poise, grit, and championship mindset.One of the tournament’s most compelling stories came from ICL 9th grader, Priscilla Sirichantho, who captured the Girls’ 16s Singles Championship with a composed, mentally tough performance. Facing a familiar opponent she had previously lost to last fall, Sirichantho demonstrated patience and belief under pressure.“It felt impossible to break her in the beginning,” said Sirichantho. “But I just held my ground and kept holding until I got my chance.”Sirichantho, who trains at Solaris Racquet Club in Stamford and also works weekly with Brian Barker, former coach of ICL Champion James Blake, at Tennis Club of Trumbull, was pleased with her performance and growth. Her Orange Bowl title reflects not only technical skill, but a mature understanding of momentum, mental endurance, and competitive composure.ICL Academy athletes delivered standout results throughout the event, including Olivia de los Reyes as Girls’ 16s Doubles Champion, and Sylvana Jalbert & Reiley Rhodes finishing as Girls’ 16s Doubles Finalists. On the boys’ side, Jack Kennedy finished as Boys’ 18s Singles Finalist (2nd Place), Sean Peng earned the Boys’ 16s Doubles Championship, Rafa Pawar finished as a Boys’ 16s Doubles Finalist, Marcel Latak reached the Boys’ 18s Doubles Final, and James Borchard captured the Junior Orange Bowl (JOB) Boys’ 12s Doubles Championship.A historic and inspiring achievement came at the Wheelchair Orange Bowl, where Charlie Cooper made history as the first athlete ever to win both the Wheelchair Singles and Doubles Championships at the Orange Bowl. Cooper’s performance was a powerful statement of perseverance, excellence, and possibility, earning him a place in Orange Bowl history. His achievement resonated far beyond the court, inspiring athletes, families, and fans across the tennis community.“These results represent the very heart of what ICL Academy stands for,” said Kirk Spahn, Founder of ICL Academy. “From Priscilla’s mental toughness and growth, to Charlie’s historic and inspiring accomplishment, this week showed what happens when young athletes are supported to pursue their passion at the highest level. These students aren’t just winning matches—they’re learning how to compete, persevere, and believe in what’s possible.”ICL Academy’s performance at the Orange Bowl reinforces its mission to develop champions for life—athletes who excel in competition while building character, resilience, and long-term purpose. With momentum building and futures bright, ICL athletes continue to demonstrate that they belong on the world’s biggest stages.“The Junior Orange Bowl continues to be an incredible platform for showcasing the very best in junior tennis, and we’re honored to build on this partnership for many years to come,” reflected ICL Academy’s COO, Dayton Hansen. “What makes this moment especially meaningful is watching our ICL students rise to the occasion—competing with confidence, character, and composure against more than 800 of the world’s top junior players. With multiple first- and second-place finishes, our students once again demonstrated why ICL Academy is the premier destination for junior tennis players who want to excel at the highest level while pursuing an exceptional education.”

