Take Extreme Caution as Heat and Severe Weather Persist

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to take safety precautions during periods of extreme heat throughout Primary Day. New Yorkers can expect dangerously hot and humid conditions to continue today with feels-like temperatures between 90-106 degrees statewide. In addition, there is the potential for severe thunderstorms throughout most of the state this afternoon and evening that could contain damaging winds. Feels-like temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be 82-100 degrees with the potential for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds in the southern part of the state possible in the afternoon and evening. In response to the severe weather that impacted Central New York over the weekend, Governor Hochul declared a State of Emergency in 32 counties and state agencies are responding to assist New Yorkers with storm damage and impacts from extreme heat.

“With dangerously hot weather expected throughout most of the state today, I am urging all New Yorkers to stay cool and safe — especially those waiting in line to cast ballots,” Governor Hochul said. “State emergency response personnel are standing by and prepared to help New Yorkers through this extreme weather, and as this heat wave peaks, I am reminding everyone to have a safe place to stay cool, limit time outdoors, and drink plenty of water.”

This weekend, Governor Hochul signed legislation repealing an outdated section of New York’s election law — the new legislation now supports voters by allowing refreshments to be provided as they wait in line to exercise their civic duty.

Governor Hochul today directed the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to offer extended hours at State swimming and cooling facilities and other State parks during the current heat wave as a way to help New Yorkers beat the heat.

New Yorkers can also stay cool by utilizing nearby cooling centers. Find a cooling center near you on the State Department of Health website. Residents of New York City can find cooling center information here. Certain State Park swimming facilities will also extend their hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For Those Impacted by Storms on Sunday

In response to severe weather that impacted the State over the weekend, Governor Hochul declared a State of Emergency in 32 counties. At the Governor’s direction, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to Enhanced Monitoring Mode to track the storms and damage. They are working closely with local emergency managers and governments to support requests and provide assistance as requested. State agencies stand ready to respond with equipment and personnel. Light towers have been provided to Oneida County and other materials stored in the State’s nine stockpiles including generators and pumps are also available to support local needs.

Homeowners and businesses in impacted areas are encouraged to fill out an online form allowing residents to self-report damages to their homes and/or businesses. The purpose of this form is solely to collect information that may help state and local officials identify supplemental damages to develop and augment potential requests for available federal assistance programs. This is not an application for relief programs.

The Department of Financial Services also has a number of resources for homeowners dealing with their insurance companies following a disaster:

File Claims Promptly

Making Necessary Repairs

Keep Records of Dealings with Insurance Representatives

Inventory Your Belongings

Flood Damage

Keep Your Receipts If You Relocate During Repairs

Filing Complaints

Information on Homeowners' Insurance

More resources are available at the DFS Disaster and Flood Recovery Resource Center.

State Agency Response

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Office of Emergency Management is in regular contact with county emergency managers to ensure cooling centers are available, and to offer support and advise on extreme heat risks. In addition, the agency is facilitating preparations and coordinating guidance and communications with State agency partners. Information on how to manage extreme heat can be found online. To receive real time weather and emergency alerts, New Yorkers are encouraged to text the name of their county or borough to 333111.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

The following State Park swimming facilities will be open for extended hours:

Long Island

Jones Beach State Park: Field 6 & Central Mall; extended swimming until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Robert Moses State Park: Field 2 & 5; extended swimming until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Sunken Meadow State Park: Main Beach; extended swimming until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Hither Hills State Park: extended swimming until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Hudson Valley

Bear Mountain State Park: extended swimming until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Lake Tiorati State Park: extended swimming until 6:45 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Rockland Lake State Park: extended swimming until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Lake Minnewaska: extended swimming until 7:45 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Lake Minnewaska-Awosting: extended swimming until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

New York City

Gantry Plaza State Park: spray pad hours extended to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Four Freedoms State Park: spray pad hours extended to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park: extended swimming until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Capital District

Grafton Lakes State Park: extended swimming until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday

Thompson's Lake Campground/Thacher State Park: extended swimming until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday

Moreau Lake State Park: extended swimming until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday

Saratoga Spa State Park: extended swimming until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday

Lake Taghkanic State Park: extended swimming until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Taconic-Copake State Park: extended swimming until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Taconic Kiddie Pool: extended swimming until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Western New York

Allegany State Park - Red House Lake: extended swimming until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Allegany State Park - Quaker Lake: extended swimming until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Beaver Island State Park: extended swimming until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Evangola State Park: extended swimming until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Fort Niagara State Park: extended swimming until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Woodlawn Beach State Park: extended swimming until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Central New York

Green Lakes State Park: extended swimming until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Delta Lake State Park: extended swimming until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Verona Beach State Park: extended swimming until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Chenango Valley State Park: extended swimming until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Finger Lakes

Letchworth State Park: extended swimming until 7:45 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Fair Haven Beach State Park: extended swimming until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Robert Treman State Park: extended swimming until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Seneca Lake-Spray Ground: spray ground hours extended until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Taughannock Falls State Park: extended swimming until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Sampson State Park: extended swimming until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Filmore Glen State Park: extended swimming until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

North Country

Southwick Beach State Park: extended swimming until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Westcott Beach State Park: extended swimming until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday

Swimming availability may be affected by hazardous weather, changing water conditions or staffing. Please check State Parks’ website parks.ny.gov or call the park you wish to visit directly to confirm availability.

Department of Financial Services

After contacting insurance companies, residents can get assistance with insurance information regarding policy coverage for losses and suggestions on how to document their losses and safeguard their property by calling the Department's Disaster Hotline at 800-339-1759.

New Yorkers who have been impacted by flooding are encouraged to visit the DFS Disaster and Flood Recovery Resource Center for helpful information.

New York State Department of Public Service

DPS is tracking electric system conditions and overseeing utility response to any situations that may arise as a result of this week's extreme heat and potential thunderstorm activity. There are currently 9,997 electric outages reported statewide. DPS remains in direct contact with utility operations Leadership to ensure they are continuously tracking system conditions and responding to cases of trouble and outages as quickly as possible to restore the system and customers. New York's utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available, as necessary, to engage in damage assessment, response, repair and restoration efforts across New York State for this heat event. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

During heat waves, increased usage of electric devices such as air conditioners place a considerable demand on the state's electricity system and instances of low voltage or isolated power outages can result. The record for such usage was set on July 19, 2013, when it reached 33,956 MWs (one megawatt of electricity is enough to power up to 1,000 average-sized homes).

National Grid will continue with repair and restoration efforts today for the remaining electric customers impacted by Sunday morning’s severe thunderstorms. Some portions of National Grid’s territory experienced straight-line winds exceeding 90 mph and an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 105 mph, with more than 101,000 electric customers affected statewide.

Department of Health

The State Health Department is taking a number of steps to promote the safety of all New Yorkers in periods of extreme heat, especially those most at risk. The Department has distributed guidance to all hospitals, diagnostic and treatment centers, adult care facilities, home care and hospice providers and nursing homes and has issued additional guidance to hosts of any scheduled public events with more than 5,000 people in attendance. The Department is working with DSHES and local health departments and emergency managers to ensure access to cooling centers and safe spaces during this extreme heat.

Learn more about heat related illness, including signs and symptoms and when to take action on the State Health Department’s extreme heat advice webpage.

The New York State Department of Health’s interactive Heat Risk and Illness Dashboard allows the public and county health care officials to determine the forecasted level of heat-related health risks in their area and raise awareness about the dangers of heat exposure.

NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets

The agency has compiled important information, including preventative measures, to help mitigate the effects of extreme heat on farm workers and farm animals. The Department will also be working closely with partners at The New York Extension Disaster Education Network (NY EDEN) at Cornell University to monitor any potential impacts of the extreme heat expected this week. NY EDEN is also a resource for farmers and farm workers during a heat wave, and additional information can be found at https://eden.cce.cornell.edu/natural-hazards/heat-wave/.

Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC reminds outdoor adventurers that unpredictable weather — including rapidly changing temperatures and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas — can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for rain, mud and warmer temperatures to ensure a safe outdoor experience.

Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures and general recreation information.

Hiking in the heat is always risky. New Yorkers and visitors should review the following tips to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Slow your pace.

Drink water and rest often.

Seek shade and avoid long periods in direct sunlight.

Bring at least 2 liters of water for any hike.

Bring a water filter, especially for longer hikes.

Bring salty snacks to keep your electrolytes in check.

Wear sunscreen.

Leave your pets at home — the heat is harder on them, especially walking on hot rocks.

Consider staying home yourself and rescheduling for another day when weather conditions improve.

Even if the weather is forecast to be high heat all day, there’s always a chance of hypothermia due to a sudden storm or drop in temperatures. This can increase dramatically if you’re sweating and not wearing sweat-wicking clothing (made of fabrics like wool or polyester). Many cases of hypothermia are in the summer when people least expect it.

Whether you are hiking, mountain biking or paddling, Hike Smart NY can help you prepare with a list of 10 essentials, guidance on what to wear, and tips for planning your trip with safety and sustainability in mind. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Air Quality

DEC is continuing to monitor air quality across the State and will issue air quality health advisories as necessary. New Yorkers are encouraged be “Air Quality Aware” and check airnow.gov for accurate information on air quality forecasts and conditions. To view the latest DEC air quality forecasts, visit the DEC website.

Extreme Heat

DEC recently released preliminary Urban Heat Island maps to help communities better understand, plan for, and adapt to extreme heat exposures on the neighborhood level. Links to the maps, as well as additional information and data, can be found on DEC’s Extreme Heat Action Plan webpage and posted at nys-heat.daveyinstitute.com/hottest-hour. The project advances a key action in the Extreme Heat Action Plan and advances a 2022 law signed by Governor Hochul directing DEC to study the impacts of disproportionate concentrations of extreme heat in disadvantaged communities across the State.

Harmful Algal Blooms

Following periods of heavy rainfall, nutrient runoff can cause harmful algal blooms (HABs) to form in freshwater lakes, ponds, rivers and streams. New Yorkers should avoid swimming, boating, recreating in, or drinking water with a bloom.

When it comes to HABs, DEC encourages New Yorkers to “KNOW IT, AVOID IT, REPORT IT”:

KNOW IT - HABs vary in appearance from scattered green dots in the water to long, linear green streaks, pea soup or spilled green paint, to blue-green or white coloration.

- HABs vary in appearance from scattered green dots in the water to long, linear green streaks, pea soup or spilled green paint, to blue-green or white coloration. AVOID IT - People, pets, and livestock should avoid contact with water that is discolored or has algal scums on the surface.

- People, pets, and livestock should avoid contact with water that is discolored or has algal scums on the surface. REPORT IT - If members of the public suspect a HAB, report it through the NYHABs online reporting form available on DEC's website. Symptoms or health concerns related to HABs should be reported to New York State Department of Health at [email protected] .

The New York State Department of Labor has released comprehensive guidance to help employers better protect outdoor workers during extreme heat and advises workers and employers to engage in extreme heat best practices such as:

Ensure access to clean drinking water at no cost to workers, available at all times and as close to the worksite as possible.

Provide shade and paid rest when the heat index reaches 80 degrees Fahrenheit or above, and more frequent rest breaks once the heat index exceeds 90 degrees.

Wear proper PPE so long as they do not interfere with safety equipment, including sunscreen, cooling vests, wide-brim hats, and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

More information on best practices for working in extreme heat can be found here.

Thruway Authority maintenance crews will be conducting standard daily operations during times where temperatures are lowest and will enhance patrols monitoring the highway. Motorists are reminded and encouraged to take breaks at one of 26 service areas or three Welcome Centers located on the Thruway system.

Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct most outdoor work during morning hours and follow established hydration and rest protocols to help mitigate the risks associated with high temperatures.

Office of Children and Family Services

The agency is taking a number of actions to ensure activities at residential centers, detention programs and congregate care programs are conducted in a safe manner during the heat. This includes checking cooling equipment, ensuring proper amounts of water are available and consumed, rescheduling activities and meetings, and identifying staff and clients who may be affected by heat. They are also providing guidance to child care programs and groups associated with the Commission for the Blind statewide.

New York State Office of Mental Health

In advance of the hot conditions, New Yorkers should be aware of the impact high heat may have on individuals receiving antipsychotic medications, who are at particular risk of heat stroke and neuroleptic malignant syndrome during periods of extreme heat, which is more likely in poorly ventilated areas. Children and the elderly are at increased risk.

In addition to monitoring individuals at risk, such conditions are best prevented by a heightened attention to hydration, particularly those at high risk, including individuals taking antipsychotic medications, the elderly, children and those with poor fluid intake.

Also, individuals at high-risk should remain in cooler areas; be monitored for temperature elevations; avoid direct exposure to sunlight and wear protective clothing and sunscreen. Anticholinergic medications may interfere with sweating and should be minimized.

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance

The agency is reminding local departments of social services and emergency homeless shelter operators of the need to provide fans to help maintain reasonable air circulation during times of extreme heat and humidity. Also, shelter providers should provide a cooling room in the facility for residents, if feasible.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

To reduce potential impacts to service and reduce response times to heat-related events, NYC Transit will implement heat patrols to proactively increase track inspections and stage extra personnel in key risk areas including power substations, machine rooms, generators, cables, and connections. To ensure functioning air conditioning, subway railcars and buses will be inspected before being placed in service. Paratransit service providers are reminded vehicles must have functioning air-conditioning. Buses and operators will be on standby for any support needed with subways or emergency service. NYC Transit also completes a continuous welded rail watch when rail temperatures exceed 100 degrees to be vigilant of rail kinks or other issues.

Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad crews will be staged at key locations to be able to respond quickly to weather-related issues. The railroads will monitor rail temperatures, deploy heat patrols to inspect the rails for any kinks, and stage additional Power Department personnel to protect power substations and overhead aerial lines. Train crews have been instructed to report any rail conditions that need attention.

The Port Authority Office of Emergency Management coordinates with facility teams to monitor weather conditions and operational impacts and maintains communication with regional partners to support response readiness during periods of elevated temperatures.

For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website.