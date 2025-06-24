Hikers with Heat-Related Injuries in Jaffrey

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer James Benvenuti

603-352-9669

603-271-3361

June 24, 2025

Jaffrey, NH – On Monday June 23, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a call for two juvenile hikers, both age 16, who were described as being in and out of consciousness on Gap Mountain in Jaffrey. The altered state was presumed to be a result of the intense heat and humidity. The hikers were part of a larger group from the YMCA Camp Takota.

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers as well as members of the Jaffrey Fire, Fitzwilliam Fire, Dublin Fire, Rindge Fire, Keene Fire, Marlborough Fire, Troy Fire, Troy Police, and Jaffrey Police and the Southwest NH Fire Mutual Aid all responded to assist and aid the hikers off the mountain.

To ease the response effort, a local landowner, in a remote area, graciously provided a staging area in their driveway that took off approximately ½ mile of distance for the crews to reach the patients. The first patient was able to hike down under her own power after being aided by first responders, while the second patient required more assistance and was carried in a litter back to the waiting ambulance.

Both hikers were treated at the scene by the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance service and transported to Cheshire Medical Center.

With the bulk of the summer ahead of us, hikers are reminded to be prepared for the hotter conditions that are forecast.