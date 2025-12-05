Public Hearing on Aquaculture License Amendment Scheduled for January 15, 2026

CONTACT:

Matthew Lee: (603) 868-1095

Robert Atwood: (603) 868-1095

December 5, 2025

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at the Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, 89 Depot Road, Greenland, NH. The public is welcome to attend and offer comments on the proposed aquaculture plan.

Fat Dog Shellfish, LLC, will present a proposal to amend License #2026-13 (Upper Little Bay, Durham, NH) to allow for the use of suspended lantern nets. Also proposed is the addition of bay scallop and sea scallop to the license’s species list.

Detailed plans for these projects are available for public review at www.wildlife.nh.gov/saltwater-fisheries-new-hampshire/new-hampshire-commercial-saltwater-fishing or at NHFG’s Region 3 Office in Durham, NH. Written comments on the proposed license may be submitted up until January 29, 2026, and may be: mailed to the Executive Director, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH, 03301; faxed to (603) 271-5829; or emailed to comments@wildlife.nh.gov.