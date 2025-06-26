Amy Faugas Named Chief of National Member Services at National Diaper Bank Network
Faugas heads a team of professionals supporting NDBN’s 300+ member nonprofits across the country that provide material basic necessities in local communities.
We all understand that living in poverty creates hardship, trauma, and barriers to success...everyone deserves to have the material basic necessities we all require to thrive.”NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco resident, Amy Faugas has been appointed chief of national member services at the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN), based in New Haven. She heads a team of professionals supporting NDBN’s 300+ members, independent nonprofits across the country that provide diapers, period supplies, and/or other material basic necessities to children, families, and individuals in local communities. Prior to joining NDBN, Faugas served as deputy director of Healthy Families America, a program of Prevent Child Abuse America.
— Amy Faugas, chief of national member services, National Diaper Bank Network
“Our membership is comprised of extraordinary community leaders operating dynamic community-based organizations,” said NDBN CEO Joanne Samuel Goldblum. “They rely on NDBN to provide high-quality, professional support to help foster their success. Amy brings to our team a wealth of on-point experience as well as a deep commitment to the well-being of families. She comes to us from Healthy Families America with a background in supporting a member network, improving its use of technology, and helping to guide the organization through both growth and challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Every parent wants to give their child the best start, every individual wants fair access to a better life, and everyone deserves to have the material basic necessities we all require to thrive," said Faugas. I feel truly honored to be joining NDBN, and I look forward to contributing to its mission, which is both urgent and deeply meaningful.”
Faugas will take on a varied portfolio that includes overseeing technical assistance to members, the continued professionalization of the network, and organizing the annual U.S. Conference on Poverty and Basic Needs, which will be held this year in Las Vegas. In addition to supporting more than 240 diaper banks, NDBN also supports period supply banks through the Alliance for Period Supplies.
“Amy’s passion and energy will be tremendous assets as she leads her department,” said Goldblum. “Annually, NDBN members distribute more than 200 million diapers, and more than 30 million menstrual products. Yet we know that half of young U.S. families cannot afford the diapers they need to keep their babies clean, dry and healthy. Every day, people miss school and work because they don’t have access to menstrual products. NDBN is committed to growing our member network’s capacity and working to end diaper need and period poverty in the U.S.”
Prior to Healthy Families America, Faugas led Walk4Water, a project in which she walked 5,000 miles from Cape Town to Addis Ababa to promote increased access to clean water in communities throughout Africa. She holds a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, and is recognized by the Nonprofit Leadership Alliance as a Certified Nonprofit Professional.
About National Diaper Bank Network:
The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) leads a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential…including clean, dry diapers, period supplies, and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance, and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the U.S. Its active membership includes more than 320 basic needs banks serving local communities in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Instagram (@DiaperNetwork), X, formerly Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork), and Bluesky (@diapernetwork.bsky.social).
