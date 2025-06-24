Africa's Creative Economy: Not Just Talking Potential, but Unlocking Power

Jeremy Awori Group CEO Ecobank

Africa’s creators are global forces—It’s time to bank them accordingly” — Jeremy Awori

NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's been an inspiring week at the inaugural Cannes Lions Global CEO Forum, a pivotal moment for global leaders to truly engage with the future of creativity. Time has been incredibly productive, reinforcing our core belief at Ecobank that Africa's creative economy is not just emerging. It's here, it's accelerating, and it's a global force to be reckoned with.The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Jeremy Awori, had the privilege of engaging robustly with some of the brightest minds across the creative industry, brand CEOs, and cultural innovators. The conversations solidified his commitment to elevating creativity as a cornerstone of our brand transformation journey. Beyond traditional banking, believing in fueling the ecosystems so that African creators can thrive, scale, and truly compete on the world stage.As the GCEO shared with creators and industry leaders alike, "Africa’s creators are global forces—It’s time to bank them accordingly." But to truly soar, they need more than just platforms; they need genuine partners. At Ecobank, we are actively engineering this incredible rise.A Bank Built for the Future of African CreativityPresent across 35 countries, Ecobank has a unique vantage point across Africa. This perspective has sharpened our ambition: to be the bank of choice for Africa’s creators, creative entrepreneurs, and the innovation-led businesses that are shaping our continent's future. The presence of Ecobank GCEO at Cannes Lions underscores this strategic pivot. We understand that the creative and cultural industries—from music and fashion to film, content, design, and technology—are projected to contribute over $100 billion in annual revenue by 2030. Yet, far too many creators remain underserved by conventional financial systems.Ecobank is actively seeking for designing financial services to meet these creators exactly where they are. We understand the hustle, the inherent unpredictability, and the immense opportunity that comes with building a creative business. That's why we are building the tools to transform their incredible talent into sustainable, thriving enterprises.From Capital to Culture: Ecobank as a Catalyst for GrowthIn a space often overlooked by legacy institutions, Ecobank is stepping forward as a true catalyst. We are committed to providing creators with the essential resources they need:• Flexible and responsive capital that moves at the speed of their creativity.• Robust digital platforms to facilitate seamless cross-border payments and e-commerce.• Tailored financial literacy and business tools designed specifically for the dynamic gig and creator economy.• Strategic ecosystem partnerships that elevate their visibility and unlock new monetization opportunities.In conclusion our GCEO had a few more words to say:I concluded my time at Cannes with a clear message to the global financial and brand ecosystem: Let's move beyond just talking about potential. Let's invest in power. Africa's creatives are not just part of the global story; they are, unequivocally, the headline. And Ecobank is immensely proud to be recognized as the vital bridge connecting their talent to the global stage.

