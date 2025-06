Engineered Wood Market to Reach $427.3 Billion Globally by 2033, at 5.3% CAGR | Backed by Green Construction Trends

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Engineered Wood Market Share by Type (Particle Board, Plywood, Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF), Cross Laminated Timber (CLT), Laminated Veneer Lumber, Oriented Strand Board, and Glue Laminated Timber (Glulam), by Application (Construction, Flooring, Furniture, Transport, Packaging, and others), and End User Industry (Residential and Non-residential): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032“. According to the report, the global engineered wood market was valued at $254.2 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $427.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2033.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1777 Prime determinants of growthIncreased use of engineered wood over other building materials, rise in reconstruction, renovation, and remodeling of old buildings, and surge in focus on affordable homes drive the growth of the global engineered wood market. However, lack of skilled labor in countries where wood-based construction is not popular is a major hindrance to market growth. Despite this, growing popularity for sustainability in the construction sector is expected to open growth opportunities for the market players.The plywood segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the plywood segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global engineered wood market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to plywood’s strength, versatility, and wide application across construction and furniture. Its sustainable appeal also boosts demand. On the other hand, the medium density fibreboard (MDF) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2033. MDF is projected to grow fastest due to its affordability, smooth finish for coatings, and rising use in furniture and cabinetry.The construction segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on application, the construction segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the engineered wood market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high demand for engineered wood in flooring, roofing, and structural applications, driven by its durability and cost-effectiveness. However, the furniture segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2033, due to increasing consumer preference for engineered wood in affordable, sustainable furniture and interior decor.The residential segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on end user industry, the residential segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global engineered wood market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to high demand for engineered wood in home construction and renovation, favored for its durability and aesthetic appeal. However, the non-residential segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2033. The non-residential segment is set to grow fastest as commercial and institutional projects increasingly adopt engineered wood for sustainable and cost-effective building solutions.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the engineered wood market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2033, driven by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and the increasing need for affordable housing. Government initiatives promoting sustainable construction and rising construction activities across both residential and non-residential sectors further boost the demand for engineered wood in the region.Enquire Before Buying Interesting to procure this research report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1777 Leading Market Players: –Boise Cascade CompanyCelulosa Arauco Y Constitucion SAHuber Engineered Woods LLCLouisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP)Norbord Inc.Patrick Industries, Inc.Raute GroupShenzhen Risewell Industry Co., Ltd.Universal Forest Products, Inc.Weyerhaeuser CompanyThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global engineered wood market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. Key Benefits for StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Engineered wood market trends and dynamics.In-depth engineered wood market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2023 and 2033.Extensive analysis of the Engineered wood industry is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The Engineered wood market forecast analysis from 2024 to 2033 is included in the report.The key market players within the engineered wood market Outlook are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the Engineered wood industry.Purchase This Comprehensive Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/4hDWhnD Engineered Wood Market Report HighlightsBy ApplicationConstructionFloorigFurniturePackagingTransportOthersBy End User IndustryResidentialNon-ResidentialBy TypePlywoodMedium Density Fiberboard (MDF)Cross Laminated Timber (CLT)Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL)Oriented Strand Board (OSB)Glue Laminated Timber (Glulam)Particle BoardBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America)Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nigeria, Egypt, Rest of Middle East And Africa)Key Market PlayersBoise Cascade Company, PFEIFER GROUP, Huber Engineered Woods LLC, Norbord Inc., Celulosa Arauco Y Constitucion SA, Lamiwood™ Designer Floor, Universal Forest Products, Inc., Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP), Raute Group, Weyerhaeuser Company 