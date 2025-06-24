'Best Festival of the Year in the Middle East' Goes to Kayan Wellness Festival

Kayan Wellness Festival the Best Festival of the Year in the Middle East Event Awards

A Remarkable First Edition Triumph at the Middle East Event Awards 2025!

DUBAI, PRODUCTION CITY, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regionally recognized for its groundbreaking debut, Kayan Wellness Festival 2025 has recently crowned “Best Festival of the Year in the Middle East” at the prestigious Middle East Event Awards 2025 a powerful recognition of an extraordinary first edition that redefined the region’s wellness landscape.

Kayan Wellness Festival is the largest wellness festival in the region, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and brought to life by LINKVIVA, the festival took place on Fahid Island from 31 January to 2 February 2025, drawing over 11,500 attendees from around the world. Recently named Best Festival of the Year in the Middle East, the festival happened over the course of three days, guests embarked on a transformative journey through three zones — Mind, Body, and Soul — where they engaged with world-class speakers, experienced advanced wellness innovations, and participated in restorative practices designed to support holistic wellbeing.

This win is more than just an accolade, it marks a bold statement about the power of vision, purpose, and collaboration. From the first spark of a dream to a fully realized destination experience, Kayan Wellness Festival was built on passion, and creativity.

The first of its kind festival in the UAE hosted global thought leaders and wellness icons such as Sadhguru, Marisa Peer, Gary Brecka, Zach Bush, and Mo Gawdat. Attendees participated in everything from sound healing and breathwork to Tai Chi, Pilates, the Wim Hof Method, and intimate musical journeys led by Ape Chimba, Nessi Gomes, and Aware.

Kayan’s debut edition was built with purpose — a commitment to soulful connection and a mission to inspire healing and transformation. Described by many attendees as ‘groundbreaking’ and ‘life changing’, the experience sparked meaningful shifts toward more mindful living and a holistic approach to wellbeing. It also cultivated a sense of genuine community that we hope to grow with each passing year. True to its values, Kayan extended its care beyond individual wellness to the planet itself — with a consciously sustainable setup powered by solar energy, reminding us that healing our world begins with how we choose to show up in it.

Following this milestone, Kayan Wellness Festival is already preparing for an extraordinary second edition, one that promises to elevate the experience, and continue inspiring every visitor on their journey of wellness and transformation.

To learn more, visit www.kayanwellnessfestival.com or follow @kayanfestival on social media.

About Kayan Wellness Festival

The Kayan Wellness Festival, the largest wellness festival in the region, is a profound journey of personal and collective growth. This transformative festival stands as the best festival of the year in the Middle East, a vibrant hub where the power of community ignites inspiration across Mind, Body, and Soul. Immerse yourself in expertly curated experiences, connect with global thought leaders, and discover unique zones designed to elevate your well-being, all contributing to an integrated approach that reshapes the future of wellness in the region.

For more information and updates, visit: https://kayanwellnessfestival.com/

About LINKVIVA

For over 20 years, LINKVIVA has been at the forefront of event management, turning ambitious ideas into remarkable experiences. With offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, London, and Riyadh, we have delivered more than 1,000 events, attracting over 5 million attendees and serving 75 clients.

As a trusted partner to government entities and global leaders, LINKVIVA is renowned for producing milestone events that capture worldwide attention. With both global and local expertise that extends beyond event execution, LINKVIVA crafts lasting legacies that continue to inspire and influence across generations, industries, and cultures.

Since its establishment in 2003, LINKVIVA has evolved from event organizers into creators of memorable experiences that shape the future. Our commitment to excellence, innovation, and long-term impact sets us apart, ensuring every event leaves an enduring impression that resonates far beyond the moment.

For more information about LINKVIVA, please visit: https://www.linkviva.com/

