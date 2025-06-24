香港金融科技業擁抱輕量級交易基礎建設，Finger Trader 領航技術與成本革新

Finger Trader enables fast, low-cost deployment of global trading systems for Hong Kong’s small and mid-sized financial institutions.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 面對全球金融市場對效率與合規的雙重要求，香港中小型金融機構正尋求更靈活、低成本的交易解決方案。由日本金融科技公司 Sargia Inc 推出的 Finger Trader 平台，以模組化設計、高效能撮合引擎及低部署門檻，迅速成為本地券商、做市商及清算機構的熱門選擇。As global financial markets demand greater efficiency and regulatory compliance, small and mid-sized financial institutions in Hong Kong are seeking more agile and cost-effective trading solutions. Developed by Japan-based fintech firm Sargia Inc, Finger Trader is emerging as a go-to platform, offering a modular, high-performance matching engine with a lightweight deployment model for local brokers, market makers, and clearing firms.Finger Trader 採用標準化 API 設計，支援股票、外匯、貴金屬等多元資產類別的全球交易，撮合延遲可達毫秒級，並可無縫接軌既有系統，協助本地機構迅速部署交易基礎設施。Finger Trader leverages standardized APIs to support global trading across asset classes—including equities, forex, and precious metals—with millisecond-level matching speeds and seamless integration with existing systems.相較傳統昂貴且複雜的交易系統，Finger Trader 的部署週期僅需數週，並可將營運維護成本降低至原系統的兩成以下，顯著提升中小型機構的技術競爭力與成本效益。Unlike traditional complex and expensive trading systems, Finger Trader can be deployed within weeks and reduce maintenance and operational costs to below 20% of conventional systems—delivering significant competitive advantages.此外，Finger Trader 引入創新的做市商間風險轉移機制、集中清算資金管理，以及完整的交易訊號存檔與合規審計介面，協助用戶應對日益嚴格的監管標準。The platform also features innovative risk transfer mechanisms between market makers, centralized clearing fund management, and complete audit/compliance interfaces to meet rising regulatory expectations.Sargia Inc 表示，未來將持續拓展香港及亞太地區的合作夥伴，開放更多 API 及 SDK 接入方式，攜手打造更高透明度與更強流動性的智能交易生態。Sargia Inc stated that it will continue expanding partnerships in Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region, offering broader API and SDK access to co-create a smarter, more transparent, and liquid trading ecosystem.

