Fair Deal Furniture Launches New Line of Office Tables and Ergonomic Chairs with 3-Year Warranty Program

New Model of Ergonomic Chair

DAR ES SALAAM, DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fair Deal Furniture Ltd, Tanzania’s leading office furniture supplier, is proud to announce the launch of its latest collection of modern office tables and ergonomic chairs, designed to enhance comfort, productivity, and workspace efficiency for businesses across the country.This new line combines sleek, professional design with durable construction — and comes backed by a 3-year warranty as a testament to Fair Deal’s confidence in product quality and customer satisfaction.“Our goal is not just to sell furniture — it’s to support businesses with long-term solutions,” said Hussein Dewji, CEO of Fair Deal Furniture. “That’s why we’ve invested in quality materials, professional-grade construction, and unmatched after-sales support.”Key Highlights of the Launch:3-Year Warranty on all new office tables and ergonomic chairsFree delivery and installation across Dar es Salaam and MbeyaDedicated after-sales service team for repairs, adjustments, and product supportDesigns focused on health and posture, ideal for modern work environmentsThe collection is now available for order at Fair Deal’s showrooms in Dar es Salaam and Mbeya, as well as online at www.fairdeal.co.tz For bulk or corporate inquiries, Fair Deal offers custom pricing and tailored packages to suit businesses of all sizes.About Fair Deal Furniture Ltd:Fair Deal Furniture is a trusted supplier of premium office furniture in Tanzania, serving corporate, government, and NGO clients with a commitment to quality, reliability, and service excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

