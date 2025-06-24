Brighton’s Parent Company Acquires Germany-Based König + Co. GmbH

Brighton Tru-Edge logo

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brighton Tru-Edge , the largest cold-form tank head manufacturer in North America, announced that its parent company, HBH Holdings, Inc., has acquired Germany-based König + Co. GmbH . While Brighton-Tru-Edge and König + Co. will remain separate operating entities and brands, they collectively become the largest cold and hot-form tank head manufacturer in the world.Scott Anderson, President of HBH Holdings, Inc., commented, "We are very pleased to welcome the König + Co. team into the HBH group of companies. This acquisition represents a big step for Brighton Tru-Edge and König + Co. to take their businesses to the next level with expanded global capabilities and reach." He added, "Our teams and capabilities are so complementary. Together, we will play an important leadership role on the global stage as the largest tank head manufacturer in the world. I am eager to work with both organizations to expand our global reach by leveraging each organization's unique talents and capabilities to provide exceptional customer value and exciting opportunities for the employees across both companies."Adam Hock, President of Brighton Tru-Edge, said, "The acquisition of König + Co. is a big strategic move for the company in becoming the global leader in tank head manufacturing, both cold and hot formed. The market has been asking for it, so we are excited to bring exceptional customer service alongside these new offerings." He added, "We live in a global economy, and this move enables us to provide unmatched one-stop-shop capabilities and flexibility to customers worldwide—a huge competitive advantage. We were purposeful about our acquisition strategy and were fortunate to find König + Co., whose business philosophy and company culture align perfectly with ours. Together, we are crafting what’s next on a global scale."Hock pointed out that the recent acquisition is part of Brighton's five-year strategic and innovation plan. Over the past three years, Brighton has invested over $6 million in a variety of innovations, including a nozzle hole-cutting technology called Tru-Cut 3D, which provides significant time and cost efficiencies to customers worldwide.Jochen König, Managing Director of König + Co., echoed a similar sentiment. He stated, "We are very pleased with this acquisition. Our combined capabilities and matching cultures will make us stronger in the global marketplace. Our teams have already begun working closely together to create our strategic growth plans, and I look forward to our future growth and success." He added, "Finding the right partner for us was very important from a cultural perspective. We are so impressed by how similar our culture and values are. I believe it is a perfect match from a people and capabilities perspective. My team and I are very excited about the journey ahead, and we look forward to leveraging our combined 200 years of experience and innovations across both companies to provide our customers with incredible services and workflow efficiencies. The future is very bright for both companies."The combined capabilities and synergies of Brighton Tru-Edge and König + Co. make them game-changers in the industry on a global scale. With a cohesive global structure and sales force, we can now work with customers across all continents, providing a tremendous competitive advantage in the global marketplace.About Brighton Tru-Edge:Founded in 1914, Brighton Tru-Edge is North America's largest cold-form tank head manufacturer. The company operates out of Cincinnati, Ohio, and proudly serves the heavy industrial markets. Learn more at https://brightontruedge.com About König + Co:KÖNIG + CO. GmbH is a family business founded in 1930. The company has become one of Europe's leading hot-form tank head manufacturers with customers across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Learn more at https://www.koenig-co.de/en/ Media Contact: James Ferguson, Chief Marketing Officer - 513.444.6810

