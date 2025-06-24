Global Tire Machinery Market Set For 5.3% Growth, Reaching $3.29 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Tire Machinery Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tire machinery market is on an upward trajectory, with steady growth observed in recent years. As per the "Tire Machinery Global Market Report 2025" the market size will grow from $2.59 billion in 2024 to $2.68 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.8%. Rise in automotive industry, globalization of trade and supply chains, advancements in tire technology, and burgeoning demand from the replacement tire market and tire retreading practices have significantly contributed to this growth.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Tire Machinery Market Size?

Market size projections unveil that the tire machinery market is set for a robust expansion in the upcoming years. From being valued at $2.68 billion in 2025, it is forecasted to soar to $3.29 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 5.3%. This forecasted surge can be largely attributed to the rising prominence of electric vehicles EVs and sustainable tires, industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing, focus on circular economy, increase in commercial fleets, and global infrastructure development. Simultaneously, major trends warranting attention include integration of robotics and automation in tire production, focus on tire testing, and quality control systems, adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as intelligent tire manufacturing platforms, 3D printing in tire prototyping and development of tire reprocessing and retreading equipment.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Tire Machinery Market?

Driving the growth further forward will be the escalating demand for automobiles. The trend of designing, building, supplying, and selling automobiles necessitates tires that stand resolute in durability, strength, longevity, all of which is met by tire machinery. This ability to manufacture the required tires with greater efficiency and lower investment is projected to catalyze the growth of the tire machinery market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Tire Machinery Market?

Key industry players operating in the tire machinery market include Guilin Zhonghao Mechanical & Electrical Equipment Co Ltd., All Well Industry Co Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Kobe Steel Ltd. Kobelco, Harburg-Freudenberger Maschinenbau GmbH, MESNAC Co Ltd., Davis Standard LLC, Erhardt+Leimer GmbH, Troester GmbH & Co KG, VMI Holland BV., NFM Welding Engineers Inc., KONŠTRUKTA-TireTech a.s., amongst others. These players are on a relentless quest to upgrade their portfolio with advancements such as high-speed tire pressure testing systems to endure in the competitive race.

How Is The Tire Machinery Market Segmented?

In terms of segmentation, the tire machinery market has been dissected on the basis of machine type, tire type, and industry vertical. Machine type includes Mixing Machine or Rubber Mixers, Calendaring Machine, Extrusion Machine, Multi Extrusion Lines, Inner Liner Lines, Extruders, Cooling Units, Cutting Machines, Textile Cord Cutting Lines, and Other Machinery Types. It breaks down into radial and bias types under the tire type, while industry verticals cover Automotive, Agriculture, Aircraft, Other Verticals.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Tire Machinery Market?

Regionally, Asia-Pacific has zoomed ahead as the chief region in the tire machinery market in 2024, with other regions covered in the tire machinery market report encompassing Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

