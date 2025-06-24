Gauteng Health on fixing Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital

The Gauteng Department of Health has reiterated that the remedial work project to fix the fire-damaged areas at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) is on schedule and progressing well.

Following the devastating fire incident in April 2021, significant steps have been taken to restore the hospital to its full operational capacity. As a result of the efforts made, the hospital currently operates at a bed capacity that exceeds levels prior to the fire.

The remedial project has been divided into two phases. Phase 1 focuses on the repairs to Blocks 4 and 5 North, while Phase 2 will address facility-wide fire compliance which requires a budget of R1.7 billion, that is currently unfunded. The Department is actively exploring various funding options and private investments to support this critical phase. Already, the initial prefeasibility report and the concept report have been approved, and a business case is being developed.

As part of Phase 1 of the project, the process of destruction and reconstruction is actively underway and progressing well, with critical areas of the hospital being prioritised. It is expected that this phase will be completed by August 2026. As of April 2025, R139 million has been spent from the budget of R426 million in Work Package 1.

Notable progress made since the fire incident includes the completion of the Radiation Oncology Unit and the Accident and Emergency Department, both of which are now fully operational. A new state-of-the-art dry store facility has been constructed to enhance the storage and accessibility of vital medical supplies. Additionally, new fire doors have been installed in most parts of the hospital to reinforce safety measures as part of the Department’s commitment to compliance.

A temporary access ramp has been constructed, allowing staff members to access 300 parking bays at the P3 level. It is important to note that some parking bays were damaged during the fire and remain in unsafe condition. These areas will be reopened only once the necessary repairs are completed, ensuring the safety of all staff and patients.

The Department assures patients and staff that, as the process of restoring CMJAH to its full capacity continues, their safety and care remain a priority. Initially, the approach was to do multiple blocks at the same time. However, the decanting strategy adopted by the clinicians at CMJAH has ensured that all services remain within the hospital for better patient care, instead of being scattered across other facilities. This means that services will be rotated within the hospital while contractors work from one area to another.

While the project may restrict movement in affected areas, the hospital management and project team are implementing comprehensive safety measures to ensure that all safety protocols are communicated in advance.

The Department calls for patience and understanding during this period and reiterates its commitment to ensure continuity of health care service delivery throughout the project. The hospital management will continue maintaining open lines of communication with staff members and all relevant stakeholders to keep them informed on the progress of the remedial work.

