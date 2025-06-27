Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,748 in the last 365 days.

Santarms Expands Global Reach with Authentic Indian Handicrafts Exports

santarms

santarms

santarms pooja articles

santarms pooja articles

Bringing India's cultural treasures to the world through handcrafted sindoor boxes, home décor, and spiritual gifts.

"We are honored to share India's craftsmanship with the world while uplifting the artisans behind every product." — Dalbir Singh”
— Dalbir Singh
NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santarms®, a growing name in Indian handicrafts, is now taking its finest handmade products to global markets. Rooted in tradition and driven by modern quality, Santarms specializes in exporting beautiful items such as sindoor boxes, tilak sticks, brass décor, spiritual accessories, and more—each piece crafted with love by skilled Indian artisans.

As demand grows globally for authentic cultural pieces, Santarms is proud to introduce Indian craftsmanship to international buyers who value originality, heritage, and sustainable craftsmanship. From traditional wedding essentials to contemporary décor accents, every item reflects India's deep-rooted artistry.

“We believe every handcrafted piece tells a story,” says Tarun Singh, Founder of Santarms. “Our mission is to support local artisans while offering the world access to unique and spiritual Indian goods.”

Santarms is open for wholesale and B2B export orders, inviting buyers, retailers, and distributors across the world to experience India’s cultural elegance.

To explore Santarms' full catalog or to inquire about international trade opportunities, visit www.santarms.com or contact us via the details below.

TARUN SINGH
santarms
+91 88009 87800
customercare@santarms.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Santarms Expands Global Reach with Authentic Indian Handicrafts Exports

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Religion, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more