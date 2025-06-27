Santarms Expands Global Reach with Authentic Indian Handicrafts Exports

santarms santarms pooja articles

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santarms, a growing name in Indian handicrafts, is now taking its finest handmade products to global markets. Rooted in tradition and driven by modern quality, Santarms specializes in exporting beautiful items such as sindoor boxes, tilak sticks, brass décor, spiritual accessories, and more—each piece crafted with love by skilled Indian artisans.As demand grows globally for authentic cultural pieces, Santarms is proud to introduce Indian craftsmanship to international buyers who value originality, heritage, and sustainable craftsmanship. From traditional wedding essentials to contemporary décor accents, every item reflects India's deep-rooted artistry.“We believe every handcrafted piece tells a story,” says Tarun Singh, Founder of Santarms. “Our mission is to support local artisans while offering the world access to unique and spiritual Indian goods.”Santarms is open for wholesale and B2B export orders, inviting buyers, retailers, and distributors across the world to experience India’s cultural elegance.To explore Santarms' full catalog or to inquire about international trade opportunities, visit www.santarms.com or contact us via the details below.

