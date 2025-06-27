Over $500M in Impact Investments Across 50+ Businesses

IIS Raised 500 M

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact Investing Solutions (IIS), a leader in impact investing, connects capital with sustainable change worldwide. IIS provide end-to-end solutions, from preparing projects for investment to guiding investors, having facilitated over $500 million in impact investments across 50+ businesses.Impact Investing Solutions helps bridge the gap between intention and scalable impact, focusing on solutions that benefit both people and the planet.IIS, believe investing should touch lives and transform futures.In Bali, IIS support the Plastic Angels project—a lifeline for children growing up surrounded by plastic waste. Through daily meals and education, this initiative offers not just nourishment and knowledge, but dignity, care, and the chance to dream beyond their circumstances.In Mexico, IIS work with a football academy that does more than teach kids how to score goals—it teaches them to live in harmony with nature. Through sport, they learn teamwork, respect, and sustainability, finding purpose and belonging far from the risks of the streets.In the Philippines, IIS partner with a courageous organization fighting the horrors of women trafficking. Together, also support safe havens and rehabilitation programs that help survivors heal, rebuild their lives, and rediscover their strength.Each of these stories is a testament to what’s possible when purpose meets capital—when investments are made not only with vision, but with heart."IIS believe true innovation lies in aligning financial success with a positive footprint on the world," says Sveta Banerjee, CEO of Impact Investing Solutions."IIS approach mitigates risks from climate change and social inequality, unlocking opportunities for sustainable growth and positive societal impact."IIS Comprehensive SolutionsIIS combines human expertise with cutting-edge technology:1: Consulting (For Projects & Investors): Tailored guidance to make projects investor-ready and align investor capital with their values.2: Mobilizing Capital for Good : Connecting changemakers with catalytic capital to scale solutions.3: Educational Programs: Workshops and masterclasses to equip individuals with impact investing knowledge.4: Swiss Impact TV Show : A weekly global talk show featuring thought leaders, reaching millions of viewers.5: AI-Powered Impact Platform: IIS proprietary platform uses AI to precisely match impactful projects with the right investors, enabling smarter and more efficient decisions."IIS mission is clear: to accelerate the flow of capital to where it can do the most good," adds Ben Banerjee, Co-Founder. "By combining personalized consulting with powerful AI, global media outreach, and essential education, IIS transform good intentions into tangible, scalable impact.IIS is excited to partner with those ready to create a legacy of positive change. "About Impact Investing Solutions (IIS)Based in Zug, Switzerland, IIS is dedicated to fostering sustainable development through strategic impact investing.IIS empower investors and projects to achieve both financial success and profound social and environmental impact worldwide.

