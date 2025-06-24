Dissolvable Frac Plugs Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dissolvable frac plugs market report describes and explains the dissolvable frac plugs market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global dissolvable frac plugs market reached a value of nearly $0.52072 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.09% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $0.52072 billion in 2024 to $0.88752 billion in 2029 at a rate of 11.25%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.70% from 2029 and reach $1.47545 billion in 2034.

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the dissolvable frac plugs market?

The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the dissolvable frac plugs market such as:

•Enhancing product innovation to improve plug performance.

•Expanding manufacturing capabilities to meet demand.

•Strengthening partnerships with oilfield service providers.

•Improving cost-efficiency and reducing operational downtime.

To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that dissolvable frac plugs companies enhance offerings:

•Developing innovative hybrid frac plugs to boost efficiency and cut millout time.

•Expanding global presence with advanced frac plug solutions.

What Is Dissolvable Frac Plugs Market Overview?

Dissolvable frac plugs are specialized downhole tools used in hydraulic fracturing operations to temporarily isolate different zones within a wellbore. Unlike traditional composite or metal plugs, these plugs are designed to dissolve in wellbore fluids over time, eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming milling operations to remove them.

The market covered in this report includes dissolvable frac plugs by material types such as metallic, composite and polymer-based. The various well types include horizontal wells, vertical wells, fractured wells and unconventional wells. The dissolvable frac plugs are sold through direct sales and distributor sales. The main applications include drilling, completion, production and other applications.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Dissolvable Frac Plugs Market?

The top ten competitors in the market made up to 22.55% of the total market in 2024. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) was the largest competitor with a 3.21% share of the market, followed by:

•Halliburton Company

•Baker Hughes Company

•National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Inc

•Weatherford International plc

•KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc

•Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc

•Expro Group

•Nine Energy Service Inc

•China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) (CNPC USA)

