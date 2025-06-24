Leading Driver In The Gas Sensors Market 2025: Market Surges In Response To Escalating Global Air Pollution

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Gas Sensors Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gas sensors report describes and explains the gas sensors market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global gas sensors market reached a value of nearly $2,341.16 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.46% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $2,341.16 billion in 2024 to $3,512.44 billion in 2029 at a rate of 8.45%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.90% from 2029 and reach $5,136.49 billion in 2034.

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the gas sensors market?

The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the gas sensors market such as:

•Aiming to enhance business capabilities through the launch of new products and solutions

•Strengthening business operations by pursuing strategic acquisitions

To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that gas sensors companies enhance offerings:

•Emphasizing the integration of advanced technologies like enhanced flame sensors

•Incorporating MECS technology to enable chip-scale electrochemical gas sensing

•Developing innovative gas detectors tailored for semiconductor applications

•Integrating cutting-edge gas sensor technologies designed for use in drones

What Is Gas Sensors: Market Overview?

Gas sensors are electronic devices that detect the presence and concentration of gases in the environment. They work by converting chemical or physical changes caused by gas molecules into electrical signals, allowing for the measurement and monitoring of specific gases in real time. The main purpose of gas sensors is to ensure safety, environmental monitoring and process control by detecting hazardous or target gases such as carbon monoxide, methane, or oxygen.

Gas sensors operate by detecting specific gas molecules and converting this information into an electrical signal, which can then be measured and analyzed. They are typically installed in fixed locations for continuous monitoring or integrated into portable devices for on-the-go assessments. The manufacturing of gas sensors involves sophisticated manufacturing processes that incorporate materials sensitive to gases, ensuring accurate detection and measurement.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Gas Sensors Market?

The top ten competitors in the market made up to 25.44% of the total market in 2023. Honeywell International Inc. (City Technology Ltd.) was the largest competitor with a 4.62% share of the market, followed by:

•MSA Safety Incorporated

•AMPHENOL CORPORATION

•AMETEK Inc. (Alphasense Inc.)

•ams OSRAM AG (Austriamicrosystems AG)

•Process Sensing Technologies (Dynament)

•Sensirion AG

•Nissha Co., Ltd.

•Fuji Electric Co, Ltd

•Renesas Electronics Corporation

