Building Better Communities for NSW

Tuesday, 24 June 2025

The Minns Labor Government is building better communities by investing in a vibrant arts and cultural scene, safer and more accessible public spaces and supporting the work of community organisations.



Supporting the Arts, Sports and Culture

Sydney is a global city and we are making sure our arts and cultural scenes reflect that with a more than $500 million package to support local industry and creators here in NSW, bringing the total spend in 2025-26 to $1.35 billion.



This package includes $280.6 million for continued support for the successful Made in NSW and Post, Digital and Visual Effects rebate programs and a $100 million capital fund has been set aside to begin the search for a location for a second film studio in Sydney.



This will secure the future of the screen sector in NSW, grow more jobs and encourage investment in NSW.



The vibrancy package also includes:

$20.6 million to support the Office of the 24-hour Commissioner and grow our nightlife

to support the Office of the 24-hour Commissioner and grow our nightlife $20 million for Sound NSW to continue supporting the local music scene



A further $135 million will support Destination NSW to promote our state as the premier destination in Australia.



To support local community-based sport, $25.8 million will be invested in the Office of Sport.

We are also investing $2.2 million to extend the recognition of historically significant people and stories through the Blue Plaques program, including funding to complete the Freedom Ride Pavilion in Walgett.



Improving public spaces

To make sure our communities have access to safe, accessible and fun public spaces, the 2025-26 Budget invests $110 million for repairs and safety upgrades.



This includes upgrades to the Royal Botanic Gardens, the repair of Pyrmont Bridge and the Warrawong seawall on Lake Illawarra, as well as critical funding to maintain our state’s fire trails.



The 2025-26 Budget will also include $50 million to transform part of Moore Park South into a new 20-hectare public park, including new facilities for community sport.



Additionally, $41.6 million will deliver the Better Open Spaces grant program to provide more inclusive public spaces in NSW.



Protecting our environment

The 2025-26 Budget delivers on the Minns Labor Government’s commitment to protect and restore our natural environments.



We are investing an additional $91.3 million to renew and upgrade visitor infrastructure in national parks to provide unforgettable nature-based experiences with new and improved walkways, camping grounds, picnic facilities and amenities.



A further $92 million will support frontline conservation in our national parks, including boosting bushfire protection measures.



To continue the Stockton Beach Repair project, we are allocating $21.5 million to deliver the next phase of work to protect community assets, rehabilitate the coast and restore public access.



Additionally, $75.1 million is being invested to protect the health of our rivers so communities can enjoy them.



Caring for people with disability

To deliver expanded support for people with disability, the 2025-26 Budget will include $8.5 million to fund disability initiatives, including critical upgrades for Tomaree Lodge.



The Minns Labor Government is also ensuring people with disability have the support and care they need with a $4.1 billion contribution in 2025–26 for the NDIS.



We are also investing $8 million to support the ongoing work of the Ageing and Disability Commission, helping to protect and uphold the rights of people with disability. And $15.7 million has been allocated to continue the Disability Advocacy Futures Program (DAFP), which funds vital advocacy services across the state.



Supporting First Nations communities

The 2025-26 Budget includes $731.8 million to support Aboriginal communities in NSW.



This includes significant investment in the Closing the Gap partnership, with $246.8 million over the next 4 years through an additional $202.4 million in the 2025-26 Budget. This investment is focused on tangible outputs to improve the lives of Aboriginal people across health, education, employment, criminal justice and unlocking economic opportunities.



Additionally, the 2025-26 Budget delivers:

$210.2 million for the Aboriginal Housing Office to deliver social and affordable housing in NSW, as part of the new social housing supply announced in the 2024-25 Budget

$200.9 million to support the First Steps Program to expand early childhood care and education for Aboriginal communities to ensure they have access to high quality, affordable, and culturally safe early education.



Working with local government

We are continuing to build stronger councils for stronger communities, with $51.2 million in 2025-26 for the Fresh Start Program that is recruiting an additional 1,300 apprentices, trainees and cadets in councils across NSW.



The Budget is supporting the vital work of animal rehoming organisations, with a new $6 million Companion Animals Grant Program to help fund their operations. This will provide an immediate boost to animal welfare and ease pressure on the state’s rehoming system.



We are also providing $6 million to support Central Darling Shire Council in far west NSW to come out of administration, giving remote communities democratic representation for the first time in over a decade.



The Budget continues to provide cost of living relief to pensioners, with $78.5 million in 2025-26 for council rates concessions.

The Minns Labor Government’s third budget takes the crucial next steps to build strong and vibrant communities across NSW to secure the future of our state.

MEDIA: Steph McGann | Premier | 0437 833 159