Key Trend Shaping The Space Situational Awareness Market In 2025: Surge In Technological Advancements

The Business Research Company's Space Situational Awareness Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The space situational awareness market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.5 billion in 2024 to $1.6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing space activity, space debris mitigation, satellite services, national security, international cooperation.

What Are The Key Drivers Stimulating The Growth Of The Space Situational Awareness Market?
The increase in demand for space-based sensing activities propels the growth of the space situational awareness market going forward. The space-based sensing activities refer to the remote sensing technology that profiles the earth's atmosphere and ionosphere with high vertical resolution and global coverage using GNSS such as GPS readings acquired by low-Earth orbiting satellites. Governments predominantly employ space situational awareness to strategize their space activities since it enables the prediction of orbital paths of cataloged objects and debris.

Who Are The Major Players In The Space Situational Awareness Market?
The space situational awareness market dominance is largely held by companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Polaris Alpha Advanced Systems Inc., Applied Defense Solutions, Schafer Industries, L3harris Technologies, and General Dynamics Corporation. Other significant enterprises include Vision Engineering Solutions, Norstar Space Data, SpaceNav LLC, Elecnor Deimos Group, ExoAnalytic Solutions Inc., Honeywell International Inc., DRS Technologies., BAE Systems, and Northrop Grumman Corporation. Amongst others, RTX Corporation, Thales Group, ATOS SE, Elbit Systems Ltd., Leonardo S.p.A., Rheinmetall AG, Airbus SE, and Boeing Co. contribute to the market’s evolution.

Are There Any Revolutionary Advancements Shaping This Space Situational Awareness Market Industry?
Major companies operating in the space situational awareness market are focused on introducing space situational awareness SSA and space surveillance and tracking SST systems to enhance the monitoring of space objects, improve collision avoidance strategies, ensure the safety of satellite operations, and support regulatory compliance in the increasingly crowded orbital environment. This Innovative system is an advanced technology designed to provide comprehensive monitoring of objects in space, ensuring the safety and security of both space assets and operations. For instance, in February 2024, Integrasys SA, a US-based company, launched Orbisat, an advanced system designed to automate tracking, collision avoidance, telemetry, and control functionalities by interconnected with existing proprietary or public subsystems.

How Is This Space Situational Awareness Market Sector Segmented?
The space situational awareness market is divided by Solution Service, Payload Systems, Software, Capability Detect, Track, And Identify D/T/Id, Threat Warning And Assessment, Characterization, Object Mission-Related Debris, Rocket Bodies, Fragmentation Debris, Functional Spacecraft, Non-Functional Spacecraft, Other Objects, Orbital Range Near-Earth, Deep Space, and End Use Commercial, Government And Military. Further subdivisions include Services Collision Avoidance Services, Tracking and Monitoring Services, Data Analysis and Consulting Services, Debris Management Services, Payload Systems Surveillance Sensors, Radar Systems, Optical Sensors, Tracking Satellites, and Software Space Object Tracking Software, Simulation and Predictive Analysis Tools, Data Visualization Software, Space Traffic Management Software.

Where Is The Most Significant Space Situational Awareness Market Share?
North America was the largest region in the space situational awareness market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Other notable players in the global market scenario include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

