Japan Ski Experience Wins Japan’s Best Ski Travel Agent at 2025 Ski Asia Awards

Japan Ski Experience Team Lindsay Colbert, Director Japan Ski Experience Wins at Ski Asia Awards

Japan Ski Experience has been named Japan’s Best Ski Travel Agent at the 2025 Ski Asia Awards, marking the company’s second consecutive win.

NISEKO, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japan Ski Experience has been named Japan’s Best Ski Travel Agent at the 2025 Ski Asia Awards, marking the company’s second consecutive win and reinforcing its reputation as a leader in Japan’s winter tourism industry.Now in its sixth year, the Ski Asia Awards recognise excellence across the ski travel sector, with winners determined by a combination of public and industry votes. The awards highlight outstanding service and experiences offered by ski-related businesses throughout Asia.Founded in 2007, Japan Ski Experience specialises in tailored ski holidays for international visitors to Japan’s most renowned resorts, including Niseko , Hakuba, Furano, and Rusutsu. Each itinerary is crafted by a local team of dedicated ski and snowboard professionals who provide first-hand insights and support before and during travel.“When I started Japan Ski Experience in 2007 I set out with one simple goal in mind – to share the wonders of skiing and snowboarding in Japan with winter sports enthusiasts all over the world. I’m so proud of our team for their efforts to go above and beyond for each and every guest, and grateful that this has once again been recognised by the industry and travellers.” - Lindsay Colbert, Founder and Managing Director of Japan Ski Experience.Japan Ski Experience is known for its independent, guest-focused approach, offering accommodation, transfers, lift passes, equipment rental, lessons, guiding, and curated local recommendations. The team’s on-the-ground presence ensures that guests receive up-to-date information and personalised support throughout their journey.The 2025 Ski Asia Awards also honoured other notable brands in the region’s winter travel landscape, including Hoshino Resorts Tomamu, Niseko Hanazono Resort, and several international winter resort operators.For more information, see the full announcement on the Japan Ski Experience website

